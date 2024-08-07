Placidway And GMTA Sign MOU To Establish Gangnam-Gu As A Top Medical Tourism Destination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PlacidWay and GMTA sign MOU to promote Gangnam-gu as a leading medical destination, enhancing global patient access to top-notch healthcare services.

- Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay Medical TourismDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PlacidWay Medical Tourism , a global leader in the medical tourism industry, and Gangnam-gu Medical Tourism Association (GMTA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on promoting Gangnam-gu as a premier medical tourism destination . This strategic partnership will leverage PlacidWay's PlacidHUB solutions to enhance marketing, education, and patient journey management for clinics and hospitals under the GMTA membership.PlacidHUB is an innovative platform designed to streamline the medical tourism process, offering comprehensive technology for digital patient journey management. It integrates digital marketing, customer education, virtual teleconsultations, travel logistics, destination management, and aftercare, ensuring a seamless patient experience from initial inquiry through treatment and post-treatment follow-up.The Gangnam-gu Medical Tourism Association (GMTA) represents over 130 certified clinics and hospitals accredited by the Gangnam-gu district in Seoul. GMTA is committed to establishing Gangnam-gu as a leading medical tourism destination, providing top-quality medical services to international patients.Pramod Goel, CEO and Founder of PlacidWay, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“We are thrilled to collaborate with Gangnam-gu Medical Tourism Association (GTMA) to bring the exceptional medical services of Gangnam-gu to a global audience. Through PlacidHUB, we aim to provide a unified platform that showcases the high-quality care available in Gangnam-gu, while facilitating efficient and effective communication with potential international patients.”Jeong Yeon CHO, M.D., Ph.D., President GMTA, president of Seoul National University Healthcare System Gangnam-gu Center, remarked,“This partnership marks a significant step in our efforts to position Gangnam-gu as a top destination for medical tourism. By leveraging PlacidWay's advanced solutions, we can ensure that patients receive the best possible care and support throughout their medical journey.”Sang Jun LEE, M.D., Ph.D., Vice-president of GMTA, President of Arumdaun Nara Beauty Clinics Group, added,“We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring. The ability to combine resources and expertise through PlacidHUB will undoubtedly enhance the quality of our services and improve patient outcomes.”James Hwang LEE, Secretary General of GMTA, highlighted the economic benefits of the partnership, stating,“Our collaboration with PlacidWay will enable us to accurately measure and demonstrate the economic contributions of medical tourism to our local economy. The transparency and robust analytics provided by PlacidHUB will help us drive sustainable growth and development in the healthcare sector.”This collaboration between PlacidWay Medical Tourism and Gangnam-gu Medical Tourism Association (GTMA) aims to boost Gangnam-gu's international brand awareness. By pooling resources, they will bring Gangnam-gu's medical solutions to a global audience, creating a unified brand identity. The partnership uses centralized marketing strategies to effectively reach and communicate with potential international patients, offering cost-effective and high-quality medical services.The partnership also introduces advanced technology and data analytics to improve patient journey management, providing real-time data and insights into customer service. This enhances operational efficiency and patient experience, allowing for better decision-making and continuous improvement. The use of AI-powered PlacidHUB will further expand Gangnam Medical Tourism Center global reach and messaging.For media inquiries, please contact:Gangnam-gu Medical Tourism Association (GTMA)Email: ...Phone: +82.2.511-1230

