Homelike Partners With Signzy To Streamline Customer Onboarding With One Touch KYC Solution

- Ankit RatanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signzy , a leading provider of digital identity verification solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Homelike , a leading for medium to long-term furnished apartment rentals. Homelike will integrate Signzy's innovative One Touch KYC solution to onboard users swiftly and accurately.Signzy's One Touch KYC solution revolutionizes the traditionally slow and complex onboarding process by providing a seamless, quick, and accurate verification experience. With this partnership, Homelike aims to enhance the user experience and drive higher customer conversions. The One Touch KYC solution includes a liveness check on customers during onboarding, ensuring robust security and compliance with regulatory requirements. The liveness check is performed in seconds, significantly reducing the time required for verification, thus providing a smooth and efficient onboarding process."By partnering with Homelike, we are thrilled to bring our advanced One Touch KYC solution toa broader audience," said Ankit Ratan, CEO of Signzy."We are delighted to collaborate with Signzy to integrate their One Touch KYC solution into our platform," said Bert De Roo, Head of Sales & Strategy at Homelike. "This partnership will enhance our customer onboarding experience, ensuring faster and more reliable identity verification while meeting regulatory standards. It's a significant step forward in providing our clients with the best possible service."Homelike, known for its extensive platform that connects property owners with medium to long-term rental seekers, will now benefit from Signzy's cutting-edge technology. This collaboration is set to streamline their customer onboarding process, providing a faster and more reliable way to verify identities and meet compliance standards.About Signzy: Signzy provides businesses with digital identity verification solutions through its robust APIs, enabling various verification processes. Known for its innovative and efficient technologies, Signzy serves industries worldwide, ensuring security and compliance while enhancing user experiences.About Homelike: Homelike is a leading online platform for medium to long-term furnished apartment rentals, catering to business travelers and remote workers. Homelike offers an extensive selection of verified properties, ensuring a seamless and secure rental experience.

