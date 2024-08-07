KORE To Report Second Quarter 2024 Results On August 15, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

KORE Group Holdings, Inc .

(NYSE: KORE ) ("KORE" or the "Company"), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics announced

that on August 15, 2024, before the U.S. opens it will release its results for the second quarter of 2024. KORE will host a live webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the financial results.

Date : August 15, 2024

Time : 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast Event:

Link

U.S. dial-in : (877) 407-3039

International dial-in : (215) 268-9922

Conference ID : 13747164

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit .

KORE Investor Contact:

Vik Vijayvergiya

Vice President, IR and Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-770-280-0324

KORE Media Contact:

Carla Deisenroth

Vice President, Strategy & Marketing

[email protected]

+1-248-982-2759

SOURCE KORE Group Holdings, Inc.