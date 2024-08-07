KORE To Report Second Quarter 2024 Results On August 15, 2024
Date
8/7/2024 12:01:14 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
KORE Group Holdings, Inc .
(NYSE: KORE ) ("KORE" or the "Company"), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics announced
that on August 15, 2024, before the U.S. market opens it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. KORE will host a live webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the financial results.
Date : August 15, 2024
Time : 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Event:
Link
U.S. dial-in : (877) 407-3039
International dial-in : (215) 268-9922
Conference ID : 13747164
About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit .
KORE Investor Contact:
Vik Vijayvergiya
Vice President, IR and Corporate Development
[email protected]
+1-770-280-0324
KORE Media Contact:
Carla Deisenroth
Vice President, Strategy & Marketing
[email protected]
+1-248-982-2759
SOURCE KORE Group Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN07082024003732001241ID1108528142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.