Solari Crisis & Human Services and Banner have partnered on the new Housing & Health Opportunities (H2O) program in a contract with the Arizona Cost Containment System (AHCCCS). The contract has a start date of Oct. 1, 2024, and is guaranteed for three years, with two additional years for potential renewals.

The H2O program allows for Medicaid funds to be made available to homeless service organizations to meet the housing needs of individuals with a Serious Mental Illness designation who are experiencing homelessness. As the contract awardee, Solari will be focused on provider and member engagement as well as oversight of its subcontractor, Banner Health, who will oversee claims and Medicaid reimbursement components.

The organizations believe that this new program has the potential to become a national model to better assist those experiencing homelessness.

"We are honored to enter this new partnership with Banner Health to help Arizona residents diagnosed with Serious Mental Illness who are experiencing homelessness," said Justin Chase, CEO of Solari. "It is exciting to be at the forefront of this initiative and we hope that it can serve as a model for other states."

"We are pleased to partner with Solari on this important program," said Jim Stringham, CEO of Banner's government health plans. "Mental health issues are more prevalent among the homeless, and the stress of living without stable housing can worsen these conditions. This program will address those needs with the hope of improving health outcomes for this vulnerable population."

"AHCCCS has prioritized housing as health care for our members," said AHCCCS Cabinet Executive Officer Carmen Heredia. "The H2O program is an additional initiative we are prioritizing to improve member health and wellbeing, work to reduce homelessness, and increase housing stability."

About Solari:

Solari Crisis & Human Services is an award-winning, Arizona-based non-profit organization dedicated to Inspiring Hope and helping individuals through a continuum of health care services. Solari's vision is to be the trusted leader in improving lives and communities through human connection and innovation.

