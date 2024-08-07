(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARGOTEC CORPORATION, RELEASE, 7 AUGUST 2024 AT 6:30 PM (EEST)



Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares

Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 30 May 2024 to repurchase the company's own shares. Cargotec will repurchase 400,000 class B shares to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes. The shares will be purchased at public trading on Helsinki Ltd. at the price. The repurchases will start on 9 August 2024 at the earliest. According to the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting, the maximum amount of shares that can be acquired is 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

On 7 August 2024, Cargotec held a total of 384,050 own class B shares.

