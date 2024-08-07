Savage Developing A New Transload Terminal In Southern Nevada To Serve Las Vegas Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage , a global provider of infrastructure and solutions, is developing a new multi-commodity, rail-connected transload terminal to serve the Las Vegas market. The Savage Las Vegas, NV Transload will be located in Jean, NV and served by the Union Pacific Railroad . Based on the current needs of shippers in the region, Savage anticipates moving various fuels and industrial through the terminal, connecting chains by transloading freight between trucks and railcars.

The Savage Las Vegas, NV Transload will strengthen the growing Savage Transload Network of rail terminals across North America and provide access to new markets for businesses throughout Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. A family owned company, Savage has provided safe and reliable supply chain services in Nevada for many years, including at its Elko transload terminal in Northern Nevada.

“The proposed Savage terminal near Las Vegas will reduce shippers' logistics costs and support economic development for Southern Nevada communities by attracting investment from rail-centric industries,” said Mike Miller, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Savage.“By providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly rail alternative to long-haul trucking, the transload terminal will also help reduce the number of trucks on the road.”

Savage is working with local authorities and agencies to advance the rezoning and permitting that needs to be completed for this project.

To discuss business opportunities, contact Brig Skoy, Savage Director of Terminal Development, at ... or 801-944-6535.



About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members in about 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet.

