Cancer Help Desk Unveils Technology Advisors To Revolutionize Patient Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cancer Help Desk Logo

Cancer Help Desk launches Advisory Committee to develop a support framework for cancer patients, integrating expert navigation with advanced tech.

- Feroz Mohummed, LenovoBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cancer Help Desk is excited to announce the formation of its new Technology Advisory Committee, led by Feroz Mohummed from Lenovo. This esteemed team will collaborate with our oncology experts to develop a scalable, expert navigation service that provides comprehensive cancer patient support in community settings. Our goal is to ensure patients have access to vital resources, support, and services in one place, leveraging advanced technology to extend our reach and impact. With millions of people living with a cancer diagnosis, our goal is to create a service-based platform that makes it easier than ever to identify personalized resources such as expert guidance, advice, advocacy, physical resources, education, and special products, all optimized for each individual."We are thrilled to bring together such a distinguished group of professionals to create a transformative support system for cancer patients," said Rebecca Driscoll, co-founder of Cancer Help Desk. "By integrating our oncology expertise with cutting-edge technology, we aim to build a comprehensive, community-based framework that addresses the diverse needs of cancer patients."The committee members include:Rajnikant (Raj) Gupta, Tata Consultancy Services: Managing global strategic partnerships, Raj Gupta has vast experience in technology innovation and strategic development. Additionally, Raj has joined the Cancer Help Desk Board of Directors, further strengthening our leadership team. "I am honored to join Cancer Help Desk and be part of this visionary team. Our collective efforts will drive significant advancements in cancer care technology, ensuring that patients receive the personalized support they need throughout their journey," said Raj.Feroz Mohummed, Lenovo: As a technology strategist at Lenovo and a cancer survivor, Feroz Mohummed brings a unique perspective and a proven track record in developing and implementing advanced technological solutions to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. Feroz also serves as the Global Executive Director for the Applied AI Association and on the Cancer Help Desk Board of Directors. "As a cancer survivor, I understand the critical importance of providing comprehensive support to patients. I am excited to contribute to Cancer Help Desk's mission and help develop solutions that will make a real difference in patients' lives," said Feroz.Jodi Cook, Senior Project Manager: Jodi Cook is a Senior Technical Project Manager at ASMBL, with 25 years of experience in product and project management. She has a unique blend of technical, clinical, and business expertise, enabling her to deliver successful outcomes for complex projects. Her core competencies include process improvement, strategic planning, and building high-performing teams. Jodi's mission is to leverage her skills to drive innovation and growth, making her an invaluable asset to our team.Mike Galvin, Handzin: Founder of Handzin, a cloud-based communications platform for private collaboration, Mike Galvin has over 25 years of experience in global senior roles with expertise in building partner relationships with major technology disruptors. At Tata Communications, Mike founded the Global NextGen business unit and led a global innovation program. He has a deep network across various verticals and experience in emerging technologies like AI, VR, and IoT. His innovative approach will enhance patient engagement and support. Mike is also founder of an AI Imaging Company supporting oncology decision-making, called LivAI.Patricia (Trish) Goede, PhD: Dr. Goede is a renowned researcher with a deep understanding of biomedical informatics. Her work in data modeling, linking, and collaborative frameworks for aggregating, analyzing, and sharing oncology data will provide invaluable insights to the committee. Her expertise will enhance our ability to leverage data for improving patient outcomes and advancing cancer research.Nikhil Govind, Consent Vault: Nikhil Govind is the Director of Cybersecurity and Engineering at Consent Vault, Inc., with 13 years of experience in designing and developing sophisticated software solutions. With a focus on healthcare systems, he excels in integrating complex data from heterogeneous systems to derive actionable insights crucial for decision-making, clinical trials, and drug success. His background in diverse sectors includes healthcare, entertainment, finance, and telecommunications.Sandeep Kolte, SIMS Software: Sandeep Kolte brings a personal and professional history of service, health advocacy, and technical innovation to the Cancer Help Desk's Technical Advisory Committee. As a mission-driven Chief Technology Officer with over 20 years of experience, Sandeep has created software solutions used by the White House, FBI, and major defense contractors. He founded the Neev Kolte and Brave Ronil Foundation, focusing on connecting families of cancer patients with critical resources and support. Leveraging his engineering expertise, he aims to expand global support programs for families battling pediatric cancer.The Technology Advisory Committee will play a critical role in guiding Cancer Help Desk's technological advancements, ensuring that our efforts meet the needs of patients, caregivers, and the broader oncology community. Together, we are committed to transforming the cancer care landscape and making a significant impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.About Cancer Help DeskCancer Help Desk combines compassion, expert knowledge, and evidence-based science to offer personalized education, resources, and treatment choices to anyone dealing with cancer. We act as a neutral liaison, bringing people with cancer, oncology providers, and researchers together to dynamically improve cancer care. We do this with urgency, respect, and transparency. Please find us at , or follow us on Instagram (@mycancerhelpdesk), Facebook (@mycancerhelpdesk), and LinkedIn .

Rebecca Driscoll

Cancer Help Desk

+1 888-454-0804

email us here