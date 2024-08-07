Spatiam Corporation Selected By NASA To Develop A DTN Network Function Connecting 5G Mobile Networks On The Moon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Alberto Montilla, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatiam CorporationALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spatiam Corporation, a pioneer in creating the interplanetary internet with their Delay and Disruption Tolerant Networking (DTN) technologies, today announced that it has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I award, to develop a DTN Network Function for connecting 5G mobile networks on the lunar surface to Earth.As part of the Artemis program, NASA, along with international agencies, is exploring the use of standard 3GPP mobile communication systems on the Moon. Terrestrial mobile networks are based on mature and proven technologies with billions of users and an extensive application use case base, they provide multi-user access, and the scalability in bandwidth and users needed for the increasing activity expected in cislunar space. As such, standard 5G technologies are ideal to become the standard for mobile communications on the lunar surface, supporting extra-vehicular activities, connecting assets and the upcoming human settlements.Spatiam's SBIR project focuses on designing the SPATIAM DTN Network Function necessary for connecting users of the Lunar Mobile Network to Earth, using Delay and Disruption Tolerant Networking (DTN), delivering the capacity and flexibility needed for the extra vehicular activities (EVA). This innovative solution will integrate DTN technologies with 3GPP-based 5G Systems, facilitating interoperability between lunar surface, relay and Earth networks.“This award from NASA recognizes Spatiam's leading role in the advancement of DTN Networks, and our commitment to deliver an operational, standards-based interplanetary internet that supports our collective plans for the Moon and beyond. Through this award and our SPATIAM DTN Platform, we are thrilled to contribute to the development of LunaNet, the open architecture for lunar communications, and believe our DTN Network Function will be instrumental in enabling seamless communication on the lunar surface at scale” stated, Dr. Alberto Montilla, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatiam Corporation.Delay and Disruption Tolerant Networking (DTN) is a technology requirement for LunaNet. LunaNet is the standard communications and positioning, navigation, and timing network architecture for cislunar operations, supported by NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency). DTN is also being considered by the upcoming commercial space station operators to optimize communications in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).The SPATIAM DTN Platform is currently available for preview. Contact ... to learn more.Research and development reported in this press release was awarded through NASA's SBIR 2024 Selection. The NASA Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) program is part of America's Seed Fund, the nation's largest source of early-stage non-dilutive funding for innovative technologies.About Spatiam CorporationSpatiam Corporation is leading the creation of Delay and Disruption Tolerant Networks with the SPATIAM DTN Platform. Founded in 2020, the company is dedicated to developing and deploying innovative technologies that enable reliable and efficient communication in space. The company's vision is to create a commercial interplanetary Internet.For more information, please visit .

