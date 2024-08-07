(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The for temperature-sensitive fabrics is growing due to an increase in demand for multipurpose textiles. Artificial muscles and micro actuators are two robotic applications where multifunctional fabrics are becoming more and more popular.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The temperature-sensitive fabrics market (温度に敏感な繊維市場) was projected to attain US$ 2.3 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 7.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 5.9 billion . In order to assist the wearer in achieving the ideal temperature, temperature-sensitive textiles adjust to how hot, cold, or perspiring they are.

Traditional textiles serve fundamental purposes like protecting the body from the cold and the elements. Still, materials that are sensitive to heat provide a more secure and pleasant atmosphere for people. These textiles can increase productivity and satisfy consumers' needs for a variety of uses.

The most popular type of thermal fabric is polypropylene because of its resilience to washing and high-temperature sensitivity. Moreover, it offers softness, high whiteness, and resistance to friction. Numerous sectors, including textile and apparel, employ polypropylene.

Key Findings of the Market Report



The need for multifunctional textiles has increased in sectors including healthcare, fashion, aerospace, and automotive due to a focus on improving living circumstances and heavy investment in research and technology.

Thermal materials and smart textiles, which integrate unique features into garments and apparel companies, are particularly in high demand.

Smart textiles are commonly used in the aerospace industry to create astronaut suits. These garments are intended to manage muscle vibrations and temperature. They are simple to clean and lightweight. Temperature-sensitive materials in smart textiles transition from liquid to solid and vice versa when they release or absorb excess heat in response to changes in temperature. As a result, the temperature-sensitive fabrics market is growing due to the increase in demand for multipurpose textiles.

Market Trends For Temperature-sensitive Fabrics



Temperature-responsive textiles have the potential to improve the general usability and functionality of conventional textiles. They are therefore becoming more popular in the fields of military, fashion, entertainment, and medical equipment.

In order to meet this need, vendors in the temperature-sensitive textiles market are introducing new products.

The fashion company Ralph Lauren introduced a new temperature-responsive fabric in 2022. The environmentally conscious fabric expands and adds an insulating layer when it becomes colder. The market for textiles that are sensitive to temperature is seeing a rise in the use of liquid crystalline elastomers. These elastomers react to various stimuli, such as heat or light.

Global Market for Temperature-sensitive Fabrics: Regional Outlook



As per the most recent trends in the temperature-sensitive textiles market, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2023. The growth of the textile and fashion sectors is enhancing the region's market dynamics. In recent times, these industries have been shown to be the socioeconomic engine of developing nations.

The demand for lifestyle, fashion, and apparel is growing in Asia Pacific due to the rise in the middle class and increase in disposable income, which is driving up the region's share of the temperature-sensitive textiles market.

Spacesuits and gloves are made of temperature-responsive materials. They shield astronauts from the harsh temperature changes experienced in space. An increase in the frequency of manned space flights is driving North American market data for temperature-sensitive materials. More than two hundred crewed flights have been launched successfully by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Artemis 2 is slated to launch as a crewed lunar flyby in September 2025 as of April 2024.

Temperature-sensitive Fabrics Market: Competitive Landscape

Key temperature-sensitive fabric manufacturers are spending money on the development of shape-memory polymers that react quickly to outside stimuli. These extrinsic factors may include electricity, humidity, pressure, or temperature.

Automotive sensors and actuators may find usage for these materials. In the aerospace industry, they can also be used in structural connections, vibration dampers, hydraulic lines, and actuators. The following companies are well-known participants in the temperature-sensitive fabrics market:



Milliken & Company

Outlast Technologies LLC

Ralph Lauren

Coolcore LLC

Clariant AG

DuPont

Sensoria Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

HeiQ Materials AG Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

Key Developments

Milliken & Company declared in 2023 that it has effectively removed all per- and poly-fluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) from their line of textile fibers and finishes.

Global Temperature-sensitive Fabrics Market Segmentation

By Fabric Type

Natural Fibers



Cotton

Wool Silk

Synthetic Fibers



Polyester

Nylon Others

Others

By Product Type



Reversible Irreversible

By Application



Apparel

Home Textiles

Medical Textiles

Labeling and Protective Clothing Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

