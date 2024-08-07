Lovely Professional University Announces Rs 25 Lakh Reward For Vinesh Phogat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jalandhar, Aug 7 (IANS) The Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for its student Vinesh Phogat, the ace wrestler who was disqualified from the Paris hours before her medal match after she failed to clear the weigh-in in the 50 kg category.

Phogat is studying MA in Psychology at the university in Jalandhar.

The university had reserved the money for its silver medal-winning student-athletes at the Paris Olympics. The cash award has been announced for Phogat despite her disqualification from the Games, denying her a medal.

“This decision comes as a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to its student-athletes, even in the face of disappointment,” LPU said in a statement.

Phogat on Tuesday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympic Games. However, due to a narrow margin of about 100 gm, she was found overweight during the weigh-in on the morning of the final, leading to her disqualification.

“Despite this heartbreaking moment for Indian sports fans, LPU stands firmly behind its students,” said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder-Chancellor of LPU.

“For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner. Her dedication and skill throughout her journey deserve recognition, and we are proud to award her the promised prize money of Rs 25 lakh, which was reserved for silver medallists,” he added.

As per LPU's cash reward programme for student-athletes from the university, gold medallists will receive Rs 50 lakh, silver medallists Rs 25 lakh, and bronze medallists Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, commenting on the heartbreaking news in Paris, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and legendary athlete P.T. Usha said,“I am shocked and disappointed. I came here to meet Vinesh; she is physically and medically okay but mentally disappointed. Our support staff were there all night to bring her weight down from 52.7 kg to 50 kg. The doctors have not slept and have done their level best for Vinesh."