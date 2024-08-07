DEADLINE REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Teradata

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Teradata To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Teradata Corporation ("Teradata" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDC ) and reminds investors of the August 13, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) under Teradata's expanded business model, which involved engagement with additional customer business units and decisionmakers, transactions with the Company's customers took longer to finalize; (ii) Teradata thus overstated its ability to close customer transactions within their intended timeframes under its expanded business model; (iii) Teradata failed to timely close several customer transactions that it had factored into its outlook for 2023 ARR growth; (iv) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its full year 2023 Total and Public Cloud ARR expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 7, 2023, at a Barclays Global Technology Conference Teradata's Chief Financial Officer Defendant Claire Bramley revealed that the Company had "an eight-figure deal that potentially [. . .] could get pushed out [of Q4 2023]", the effect of which "could put [the Company] towards the low end or slightly below the range for cloud ARR that [it] previously gave."

On this news, Teradata's stock price fell $2.89 per share, or 6.24%, to close at $43.40 per share on December 7, 2023.

Then, on February 12, 2024, Teradata announced its Q4 and full year 2023 financial results. Among other things, the Company stated that due to "deal timing issues" public cloud ARR increased by only 48% and total ARR increased by only 6% for the full year 2023, falling well short of the Company's previously issued expectations for these performance metrics.

On a conference call held that same day to discuss the Company's Q4 and full year 2023 results (the "Q4 2023 Earnings Call"), Teradata's Chief Executive Officer Defendant Stephen McMillan ("McMillan") confirmed that the "deal timing issues" related to the Company's failure to timely finalize certain transactions that would have contributed to full year ARR growth if they had been closed in 2023. Specifically, Defendant McMillan claimed that because "Teradata is becoming even more strategic to corporations and touching all levels of [its] customers' organizations," there were "more executive decision makers" required to close these deals and that "[t]hese dynamics cause a number of transactions to move into 2024." As a result, Defendant McMillan revealed that "there was a handful of large deals that slipped out of December [2023] and each were worth $2 million or more of cloud ARR growth."

On this news, Teradata's stock price fell $10.57 per share, or 21.66%, to close at $38.22 per share on February 13, 2024.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Teradata's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

