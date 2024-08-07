Brightstar Capital Partners Acquires Best Choice Roofing, A National Provider Of Residential Roofing Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”), a middle private equity firm focused on investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses, announced today that it has acquired Best Choice Roofing (“BCR” or the“Company”), the nation's largest platinum roofing company with more than 85 locations across 24 states.



Founded in 2009, Best Choice Roofing has serviced more than 60,000 customers across the country, and offers a comprehensive range of services including roof inspections, repairs, and replacements. BCR has achieved sustained growth by rapidly scaling its operations, developing robust sales practices, and building valuable industry relationships. As a platinum purchaser with Owens Corning, Best Choice Roofing demonstrates its strong market influence and commitment to quality.

"We are excited to join forces with Brightstar to begin the next chapter for Best Choice Roofing,“ said Wayne Holloway, Founder & CEO of Best Choice Roofing.“Brightstar's support and resources will enable us to further scale our operations and accelerate our growth, while we maintain our focus on providing fast and reliable roof repairs and replacements.”

“BCR's founder-led culture, impressive track record of sustained growth, and position of leadership in the industry make them an ideal partner for us,” said Matthew Allard, Partner at Brightstar. "The Company operates in a highly fragmented industry with tremendous growth opportunities, and we look forward to partnering with Wayne and his team going forward.”

"Best Choice Roofing has built a strong reputation in the market by providing essential services to their customers and excelling at customer service,” said Bruce Roberson, Partner at Brightstar.“We believe that we'll be able to enhance their systems and infrastructure to support continued rapid geographic expansion."

Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Brightstar. BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Best Choice Roofing.

About Best Choice Roofing

Best Choice Roofing is a premier residential roofing company offering a full range of services including inspections, repairs, and replacements. With a reputation for quality and reliability, Best Choice Roofing has rapidly expanded its operations and built strong industry relationships, positioning itself as a leader in the roofing sector. For more information, please visit .

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Craig Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer

...