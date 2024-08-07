Pliops XDP Lightningai Named ‘Best Of Show’ At FMS 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Solution Tops LLM Inference Acceleration Category for Advancing Efficiency, Cost-Effectiveness and Sustainability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced that its XDP LightningAI has received a“Best of Show” Award from FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage in the LLM Inference Acceleration Category.



“We are thrilled to recognize Pliops for their innovative contributions to AI and GenAI applications,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the Awards Program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc.“XDP LightningAI stands out by making advanced AI technologies not only more efficient and cost-effective but also significantly reducing their environmental impact.”

Generative AI technology is getting extensive industry attention thanks to its remarkable benefits across various use cases. However, the deployment of Generative AI technologies, particularly large language model (LLM) inference, requires substantial computational and memory resources. This presents significant challenges in resource-constrained environments. It also contributes to increased electricity consumption in data centers, leading to a higher carbon emission footprint. The cost of LLM deployments is also a major concern.

The Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) – and its newest iteration, the ASIC-based XDP PRO – addresses GenAI challenges by utilizing GPU-initiated Key-Value interface as a foundation, efficiently processing LLM inference applications to reduce GPU consumption, data center power usage, and carbon emissions for hyperscalers and enterprises. This same technology is seamlessly applicable for Deep Learning Recommendation Models (DLRM) during both the training and inference stages.

Based on this technology, Pliops developed XDP LightningAI, a Key-Value distributed smart storage node for GPU Compute Domain that makes inference for LLMs 80-90% more efficient. XDP LightningAI also delivers over 50% TCO improvements, reduces CO2 emissions by 50% and saves 50% on DC cooling costs.

“We are pleased that our efforts to push the boundaries of AI performance and data storage optimization have been recognized by FMS,” said Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO.“Our latest innovations not only meet the current demands of data-intensive applications but also anticipate and address future challenges. By developing our first ASIC-based chip and continuing to enhance our product offerings, we integrate advanced data processing capabilities and ensure seamless scalability, empowering organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency in their AI-driven operations.”

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company's Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops has been named a few times one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit .

