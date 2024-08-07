Mccord Research And Lovell Announce Partnership To Increase Access To Fentonite® And Biorelese® Systems For VA, Dod, IHS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government ServicesPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell® Government Services and McCord Research, the leading provider of Fentonite® and BioRelese® Wound and Burn Systems, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as McCord's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.What makes McCord's wound care solutions unique is its innovative formulas, clinically proven to heal difficult wounds. Fentonite is a rare natural blend of cations with a high cationic exchange capacity and oxygen-reactive potential. In independent testing, Fentonite and BioRelese dressings eliminated biofilms within 24 hours and wound pathogens in three hours or fewer. A 198-patient study proved that McCord's wound dressings healed long-term chronic wounds in 90 days or less. (Lavor, Michael, MD, Poster Presentation Desert Foot 2023)As McCord's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. McCord Research is available now on the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT) and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). It is pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. Listing products on these key contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."McCord Research has developed a groundbreaking product that is revolutionizing the fields of Podiatry and Wound Care. We are thrilled to support the introduction of this innovative technology into federal healthcare, ensuring that more patients within the VA, DoD, and IHS systems receive the life-saving benefits it offers,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.About McCord ResearchServing Those that Defend Us with Quality Medical ProductsMcCord Research has set out on a mission to provide our military with the highest quality burn and wound dressings available. Our company has developed state-of-the-art products designed to meet the needs of soldiers and veterans with traumatic as well as chronic wounds, ensuring that they remain safe and can avoid further injury and infection. We've taken it upon ourselves to provide our military personnel with innovative solutions that make up for deficiencies in medical product selections found in active war zones, in veterans' administration settings, and in veterans' homes after service. McCord Research is committed to providing only top-quality products, specialized care, and stellar customer service.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at

