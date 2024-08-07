Credit One Bank Announces Fourth Year Of One For The Community Program To Support Local Charities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Credit One Community Reinvestment Officer, Lenny ChideLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Credit One Bank - a leader in the U.S. and a pillar in the Las Vegas community - announced that its One For The Community program will be returning for the fourth consecutive year. The initiative will again partner with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and run throughout the 2024 Raiders regular and postseason schedule. The program will support Las Vegas-based charities The Maxx Crosby Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Nevada.Last year, the program tracked points after touchdowns (PAT) converted by Raiders players. During the upcoming season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 for every sack made by a Raiders player during regular and postseason Raiders games. At the end of the postseason, donations will be split equally between The Maxx Crosby Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Nevada.“This will be our second year partnering with Maxx Crosby and supporting The Maxx Crosby Foundation,” said Credit One Bank Community Reinvestment Officer Lenny Chide.“We're proud to work with Maxx, the Raiders, and the YMCA of Southern Nevada as we tackle the need to address financial education in underserved communities. This program is a vital part of the Bank's commitment to giving back to the community.”During the 2023 NFL season, the One For The Community program donated $2,000 for each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders and rounded the total up to $100,000.# # #About Credit One BankCredit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs and high-yield savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.About the Maxx Crosby FoundationThe Maxx Crosby Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness, animal rescue and abuse prevention, as well as other charitable causes. The Foundation was established in 2023 by Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby and his wife Rachel.Credit One Bank Contact InformationScott MatulisPublic Relations Director...O: 702.957.5327M: 818.451.8918

