Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity The Investor Tour Will Be Held In Cooperation Between BANA Angels And WCIT2024/Digitec

BANA Angels, in cooperation with WCIT2024/DigiTec, will host the Investor Tour in Armenia.

YEREVAN, DE, ARMENIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BANA Angels, in cooperation with WCIT2024/DigiTec, will host the Investor Tour in Armenia. This unique initiative aims to enhance the experience for investors attending the WCIT and exploring the Armenian startup ecosystem.The Investor Tour is a special initiative designed for international investors. It offers a meticulously curated itinerary that combines exclusive access to Armenia's leading technology hubs, enriching cultural experiences, and unparalleled networking opportunities. BANA Angels aims to provide international investors with a comprehensive understanding of the vibrant Armenian startup landscape and foster meaningful connections with the wider Armenian entrepreneurial community.By participating in the Investor Tour, the attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic Armenian startup landscape where startups raised from top funds like: Sequoia, Sierra Ventures, True Ventures, Andrew Ng's AI fund, Bessemer Venture Partners, Point9 and others."The Investor Tour is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," BANA Angels director Sona Veziryan noted. "By participating, investors will have the chance to visit some of Armenia's most successful unicorns and tech companies, engage with visionary entrepreneurs, and explore innovative projects. This tour is not just about observing; it's about immersing yourself in the dynamic environment of Armenian innovation and discovering the potential for future investments. We believe that the Investor Tour will highlight the investment opportunities in Armenia and build lasting connections between international investors and Armenian startups."The WCIT2024/DigiTec conference, known for its cutting-edge discussions and global reach, will serve as a cornerstone of the investors' visit, offering insightful sessions and panels tailored to the interests of international investors. Coupled with the hands-on experiences and exclusive events planned throughout the tour, they will gain a deep and nuanced perspective on the opportunities available within the Armenian tech ecosystem.In addition to the professional engagements, the Investor Tour also includes cultural activities designed to provide a well-rounded view of Armenia's rich heritage and contemporary culture. From guided tours of historical landmarks to enjoying local cuisine and participating in traditional festivities, this tour ensures that investors experience the full spectrum of what Armenia offers.

