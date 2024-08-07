Mission Roll Call Welcomes Advance Auto Parts President And CEO Shane O'kelly As New Board Of Directors Chair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) An veteran, O'Kelly brings 25 years of professional experience to the nonpartisan advocacy group giving veterans a unified voice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Roll Call, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing a unified voice for veterans, proudly announces the appointment of Shane O'Kelly as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. O'Kelly, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to supporting military veterans.

In his role as Chair of the Board of Directors, O'Kelly will provide strategic guidance and oversight to Mission Roll Call, leveraging his extensive corporate background and military experience to advance the organization's mission of advocating for policies that benefit veterans and military families across the nation.

"O'Kelly has a wealth of strategic business experience, while also knowing firsthand what it means to serve and transition from active duty to civilian life. He will be an invaluable asset to Mission Roll Call, and we are ecstatic to have him on the team," stated Jim Whaley, CEO of Mission Roll Call and 20-year U.S. Army veteran. "His unique skill set and strong leadership will help shape the vision and strategic direction of the organization."

O'Kelly supports Advance's longstanding commitment to supporting veterans through charitable initiatives and veteran hiring. Prior to Advance, he was the CEO of HD Supply, Interline Brands, PetroChoice, and AH Harris. A United States Military Academy at West Point alumnus, O'Kelly also served for seven years in the U.S. Army, completing numerous deployments with the 1st Cavalry Division and the 325th Airborne.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to be part of Mission Roll Call given how important its mission is to our veterans. I'm honored to work with Mission Roll Call to advocate on veterans' behalf with prevalent issues like veteran suicide and healthcare access," said O'Kelly. "It is our job to ensure the men and women who enlisted to serve our country know they are supported, and will have their voice heard, even after their service ends."

About Mission Roll Call

Mission Roll Call is the first of its kind: a national, nonpartisan, and apolitical movement dedicated to giving a voice to America's veterans and their families. We provide our community with the opportunity to speak on the issues that matter most to them. Partnering with a network of veterans, their families, supporters, and veteran service organizations, we advocate for positive change in the lives of all veterans.

Through innovative polling, direct outreach, and media appearances, Mission Roll Call gathers and delivers the unfiltered and unbiased voice of veterans and their supporters across America. By fostering an inclusive and supportive community, Mission Roll Call works tirelessly to improve the lives of veterans and their families. To learn more, visit missionrollcall or @missionrollcall.

