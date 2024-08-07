Riverbend Homes Celebrates Completion Of Westgate 2 Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The custom home builder in the Texas Hill Country unveils a stunning 3,780 sqft custom home in Horseshoe Bay.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riverbend Homes , a leading custom home builder in the Texas Hill Country, today announced the completion of its latest project, Westgate 2 , in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. This luxurious single-level home showcases the company's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design.

Situated on a sprawling one-acre estate, the Westgate 2 project boasts 3,780 square feet of living space, featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home's design emphasizes natural light with oversized cased windows and multi-slide doors, creating a seamless blend between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes, stated, "We're thrilled to unveil the Westgate 2 project, which exemplifies our dedication to creating homes that exceed our clients' expectations. This residence combines luxury, functionality, and cutting-edge design to deliver an unparalleled living experience in the heart of the Texas Hill Country."

Key features of the Westgate 2 project include:

.Gourmet kitchen with Monogram appliances and a full slab granite island

.Primary suite with a soaker tub, rain shower, and custom cabinetry

.Detached guest suite with a bathroom

.Pool with hot tub and entertaining area

.Oversized three-car garage with epoxy flooring

.Smart home technology integration

The Westgate 2 project reflects Riverbend Homes' commitment to quality and attention to detail. The company's approach to custom home building prioritizes client needs and desires, ensuring each residence is a perfect match for its owners.

Riverbend Homes has been serving residents in Spicewood, Bee Cave, Briarcliff, Horseshoe Bay, Lake Travis, and the Hill Country since 1996. The company's dedication to excellence has earned praise from satisfied clients:

Robert & Dolores S. shared, "We recommend Riverbend Homes for your next residence. Ben and Blake have good chemistry and are very approachable and accessible. They have good ideas for making your home match your dreams, while staying within your budget. During these times of volatility, they won't leave you hanging. Wonderful first-time building experience."

Chris C. added, "A builder with integrity that values the customers' opinions and needs for the project. It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home."

The completion of the Westgate 2 project further solidifies Riverbend Homes' position as a premier custom home builder in the Texas Hill Country . The company continues to set new standards in luxury home construction, blending innovative design with timeless craftsmanship.

For those interested in custom home building or remodeling the Texas Hill County, or the surrounding areas, call (512) 468-0240 or visit about . Stay updated with the company's latest projects and insights by visiting the blog at blog .

###

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

Notes to Editors:

For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.

Ben Neely

Riverbend Homes

+1 (512) 468-0240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook