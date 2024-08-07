Aquigen Bio Sciences Expands Operations To The USA, Bringing Expertise In Pharmaceutical Research And Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aquigen Bio Sciences Expands Operations to the USA

Aquigen Bio Sciences, pharma firm, expands to the US, offering synthetic chemistry, custom synthesis, & analytical services to support US pharma industry.

- Maruti JagtapPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aquigen Bio Sciences, a leading pharmaceutical research and development service provider, announced the expansion of its operations to the United States today. After establishing a strong presence and reputation in India, the company is bringing its expertise in synthetic chemistry, custom synthesis, and analytical services to support the pharmaceutical industry in the USA."We are thrilled to bring our proven capabilities in accelerating pharmaceutical innovation to the US market. Our focus on quality, reliability, and customer-centric service has earned us the trust of leading pharmaceutical companies in India, and we are excited to replicate that success in the United States," said the CEO of Aquigen Bio Sciences.About Aquigen Bio SciencesAquigen Bio Sciences is a contract research and manufacturing organization dedicated to supporting the pharmaceutical industry's research and development efforts. The company leverages its deep expertise in synthetic chemistry to design, develop, and optimize synthetic routes for research-grade molecules.Aquigen's comprehensive suite includes high-quality pharmaceutical impurities, such as, degradation impurities, process impurities, building blocks, deuterated isotopes, and medicinal chemistry molecules. Additionally, Aquigen undertakes custom synthesis projects to manufacture APIs, drug intermediates, and other specialized compounds as per client requirements. The company's mission is to be a trusted partner in its clients' journeys towards excellence.Over the years, Aquigen has successfully supported the drug discovery and development efforts of numerous pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agrochemical companies through its wide range of services.These include:Pharmaceutical Impurities: Providing a comprehensive portfolio of impurity standards, including degradation impurities, process impurities, building blocks, deuterated isotopes, and metabolites, to support drug purity testing and analysis. Explore our Impurity standards .Custom Synthesis: Undertaking custom synthesis projects to manufacture APIs, drug intermediates, and other novel molecules per customers' specific requirements. Explore our API and Intermediate capabilities .Analytical Services: Offering impurity isolation and characterization services to help researchers identify and quantify impurities in their drug candidates.Nitrosamine Services: Offering specialized services for the synthesis and characterization of nitrosamines, a class of carcinogenic impurities, to support pharmaceutical research and quality control. CLICK HERE to learn more.Medicinal Chemistry: Providing expert medicinal chemistry services to support drug discovery and lead optimization, including the synthesis of complex molecules, focused libraries, and metabolites.Deuterated Labelled Compounds: Offering custom synthesis of deuterated compounds to aid pharmaceutical research, enabling improved understanding of drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics.Analytical Services: Offering impurity isolation and characterization, supporting pharmaceutical quality control and the identification of impurities in drug candidates.The new Aquigen Bio Sciences facility in Delran, New Jersey, will serve as the company's headquarters in the USA, providing easy access to both East and West Coast pharmaceutical hubs. The state-of-the-art facility will be equipped with advanced analytical instruments and a team of experienced scientists and technicians, ensuring the same high level of quality and service that Aquigen's customers expect.The US pharmaceutical industry is at the forefront of global innovation, and the Team Aquigen Bio Sciences is excited to contribute to its continued success. They believe with their expertise in synthetic chemistry, custom synthesis, and analytical services, they are well-positioned to support researchers and drug developers in the USA.Aquigen Bio Sciences' expansion to the USA is a testament to the company's commitment to driving pharmaceutical innovation and supporting the global research community. By leveraging its proven expertise and reliable service, Aquigen aims to become a trusted partner for pharmaceutical companies in the United States, helping them accelerate their drug discovery and development programs.Explore Aquigen Bio Sciences' Services in the USA.Aquigen Bio SciencesPhone: +91 7030123794Email: ...Visit:

