UNE Online Launches Cannabis Education Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer, Green FlowerPORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The University of New England (UNE) announced today that it is collaborating with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education, to launch several new online certificate programs focused on opportunities in the cannabis industry. UNE is the first college or university in Maine to collaborate with Green Flower, which has developed relationships with more than 50 schools across the country.The four certificate programs will cover business, health care and medicine, law and policy, and agriculture and horticulture. The certificates are open to anyone, regardless of their skill sets, and are ideal for entrepreneurs, health care providers, legal professionals, and growers who want to learn more about opportunities in the emerging field of cannabis.Maine was among the first states on the East Coast to legalize recreational cannabis, and both recreational and medical sales totaled nearly $500 million in 2023. According to the state's Office of Cannabis Policy, there are currently recreational licenses for 220 retail stores, 133 cultivation operations, and 106 manufacturing operations across Maine, while the state's medical market comprises 780 licensed medical providers, 4,200 employees, and 1,600 caregivers.“The cannabis industry is one of the fastest growing market opportunities here in Maine and across the country,” said Beth Taylor-Nolan, Ed.D., dean of UNE Online.“As an institution committed to providing accessible, relevant, and affordable professional development and career education opportunities, UNE is excited to partner with Green Flower to train individuals interested in entering this dynamic industry.”Each certificate program consists of three eight-week courses. Students receive online instruction in their chosen topic area from expert faculty members vetted and selected by Green Flower. The education programs are developed by board-certified doctors and lawyers, along with experts in engineering and agriculture.“Green Flower is thrilled to be partnering with the University of New England to offer four of our online cannabis education certificate programs. UNE is our first Higher Education partner of any kind in the great state of Maine and we couldn't be more excited at the opportunity. With record cannabis sales in Maine again in 2023, the demand for well-trained and educated workforce has never been higher-and there is no better institution to help meet that need than UNE with these programs,” says Green Flower Chief Growth Officer Daniel Kalef.All four cannabis certificate programs start in September. The cost is $2,950 per program. Enrollment is now open at .Students who sign up for multiple cannabis certificate programs will save 33% on each additional program. Each certificate program begins with the "Cannabis 101" course.Upon completion of a cannabis certificate program, students will receive a digital badge issued by UNE and the Green Flower Institute. Students will also have access to a robust employer network. For more information, visit .###ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLANDThe University of New England is Maine's largest private university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state's top provider of health professionals and home to Maine's only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit .ABOUT GREEN FLOWERSince 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing its network of more than 700 experts in cannabis medicine, business, cultivation, retail, compliance, and more, Green Flower produces best-in-class online training and content designed to help people succeed in the cannabis industry. Green Flower also partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and health care professionals, and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis marketplace.

Angie Helton

UNE

+1 207-653-0365

...