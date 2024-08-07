Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 34 Cents Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;

), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents

per share. The dividend is payable on

Aug. 30, 2024, to of record as of

Aug. 20, 2024.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 409 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company

(NYSE: TKR ;

,

a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency.

The company posted

$4.8 billion

in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

World's Most Innovative Companies , according to

Fast Company, and has been recognized among

America's Most Responsible Companies ,

America's Greatest Workplaces

and

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

by

Newsweek,

Best Companies to Work For

by

U.S. News & World Report, the

World's Most Ethical Companies®

by Ethisphere and

America's Most Innovative Companies

by

Fortune.

