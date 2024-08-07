Pilot Launches Brand Campaign, See You Out Here, To Celebrate The Joy Of The Open Road

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot, the largest of centers in North America, is embarking on a major brand evolution with the launch of a new ad campaign, "See You Out Here." The campaign embodies the company's purpose to "show people they matter at every turn" by forging a deeper emotional connection between Pilot and the experiences drivers crave.

Billboard for Pilot's "See You Out Here" marketing campaign

For over 65 years, Pilot has been a trusted companion to millions of travelers across North America. Building on this legacy, the company's first-ever chief marketing officer, Adrienne Ingoldt, is leading the charge to make Pilot an iconic brand and the travel center of choice for all who love the open road.

"It's the people and the moments along the way that make being on the road so much more than just traveling from point A to B," Ingoldt explains. "We've found that people who choose to drive – wherever their journey takes them – have a shared desire to embrace all the possibilities along the way. Pilot is out here to fuel them up, fill them up and lift them up."

To develop this campaign, Pilot spoke to all types of drivers to better understand the community it serves. These conversations revealed an essential truth: out on the road, like in life, it's about the journey and what you make of it, not just the destination. Drivers of all kinds answer the call of the road because it puts them in the driver's seat of life, where they feel alive and free.

This campaign is the first to showcase Pilot's refreshed brand identity which includes a fresh, bold style with a new, modern logo, a more vibrant color palette and a relatable, witty brand voice. With its updated brand aesthetic and welcoming call to, 'See You Out Here,' Pilot invites everyone to create miles of memories along the way. The new brand comes to life through broadcast television in five key markets across the U.S., nationwide billboards, social media, radio ads and more.

The hero of the campaign is a 30-second television commercial that turns up the volume on everybody's favorite road trip anthem, Tom Cochrane's "Life is a Highway," and features everyday people, all kinds of drivers moving to the rhythm of the road. The ad is currently airing on major networks and streaming on connected TV platforms. The new brand elements and motto of "See You Out Here" will continue across the company's owned channels and in key moments throughout the year.

"Everyone who's ever hand-surfed out the window or belted out an epic car power ballad knows the middle of nowhere can be the greatest somewhere," added Ingoldt. "Our brand is how we show up for drivers – whether it's in the middle of a rigorous multi-day haul or an epic road trip, we get them and have just what they need to keep that upbeat feeling rolling. See you out here!"



Learn

more about the "See You Out Here" campaign and listen to the brand's curated summer playlist by visiting flyingj/life-is-a-highway . For direct access to more high-resolution campaign assets, click here.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot") keeps

North America's

drivers moving as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in

Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in

North America

and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is committed to shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit

pilotflyingj .

SOURCE Pilot Company