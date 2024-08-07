Europe Architecture Services Market Size, Competitive Analysis And Forecast To 2028 Featuring Jacobs Solutions, AECOM, Arcadis, And Sweco

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architecture Services in Europe Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European architecture services market recorded revenues of $63,154.3 million in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% between 2018 and 2023

Architecture Services in Europe profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The industrial segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $26,789.8 million, equivalent to 42.4% of the market's overall value. The European market accounted for 17.4% of the global architecture services market in 2023.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the architecture services market in Europe

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the architecture services market in Europe

Leading company profiles reveal details of key architecture services market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe architecture services market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the Europe architecture services market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the Europe architecture services market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe architecture services market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up Europe's architecture services market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What are the strengths of leading players?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Jacobs Solutions Inc

8.2. AECOM

8.3. Arcadis NV

8.4. Sweco AB

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900