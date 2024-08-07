Superabsorbent Polymer Market For Agriculture Application To Reach USD 22.9 Billion By 2031, Growing At 6.8% CAGR - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indispensability of Water-Retaining Materials Catalyzing Superabsorbent Polymer for Application

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research (TMR) , the global superabsorbent polymer market for agriculture application (農業用途の高吸水性ポリマー市場) value is estimated to reach US$ 22.9 Bn by the end of 2031 from US$ 12.6 Billion in 2022 at a decent CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) are a type of hydrogel material capable of absorbing and retaining large quantities of liquid relative to their weight. These polymers are designed to have a high absorption capacity, usually from 10 to 1,000 times their weight in water or the other aqueous solutions.

Request Sample Copy of Report:

Delving Deeper into Superabsorbent Polymer Market for agriculture Application

Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) belong to the class of polymeric materials that are able to absorb higher amounts of liquids or aqueous solutions relative to their mass. SAPs are usually cross-linked to create hydrogels, which are three-dimensional hydrophilic networks. While synthetic and naturally occurring materials can be used to synthesize SAPs, synthetic polymers are typically used in agricultural applications because of their beneficial qualities.

SAPs find their presence in the form of a type of hydrogel amendment for the soil. Since hydrogels can absorb and hold water up to hundreds of times its weight before gradually releasing it, they are conducive to this kind of application.

Moreover, adding hydrogels to the soil can improve plant growth and survivability by increasing soil water content and retention, influencing soil permeability, density, structure, infiltration rates, and lowering nutrient losses.

This is particularly crucial in dry and semi-arid climates, where effective water resource management is essential for sustainable farming.

The market is also subject to volatility in the price of raw materials such as acrylic acid. This susceptibility is likely to make the superabsorbent polymers buoyant to uncertainties regarding their production and supply at regular intervals. This, in turn, would affect the costing dynamics of superabsorbent polymer industry in the near future. Moreover, the lack of biocompatibility on the part of synthetic SAPs may prompt the end-users to give a second thought regarding their utilization. As such, production of biodegradable SAPs is on the anvil.

Key Takeaways for Superabsorbent Polymer Market for Agriculture Application

Sustainability Farming – Need of Hour

Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) play an important role in addressing challenges such as water scarcity by significantly enhancing water retention in soil. SAPs can absorb and hold large amounts of water relative to their weight, which they then slowly release over the period of time. This capability ensures that crops receive a steady supply of moisture even during the dry period, thereby mitigating the impact of droughts and reducing crop failure risks.

Moreover, the utilization of SAPs in agriculture enhances sustainability by helping farmers manage water resources more effectively. In regions with limited water availability, the ability to retain and utilize every drop of water can make a significant difference in crop viability and farm profitability. SAPs support sustainable farming practices by reducing the need for continuous irrigation, thus conserving water and reducing the strain on local water supplies.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure:

How about Regions?

Asia Pacific – The Leader

Asia Pacific houses agrarian economies . Usage of SAPs in farming is preferred owing to explicit water-retaining capacities that help in enhancement of quality of soil. Water management can thus be facilitated, especially where its scarcity is rampant and the major factor driving the economy is agriculture.

SAPs also help in conditioning of the soil by improving the structure and aeration pertaining to soil. It performs this function by enabling better growth of nutrients and development of roots by the plants. This, in turn, results in optimum consumption of water.

As per the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, agriculture contributes to 18.3% of India's GDP. Effective usage of SAPs is bound to simplify the farming cycle going forward.

Market Key Players

LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Sumitro Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Songwon Industries Co., Ltd., Sanyo Chemicals, and KAO Corporation are some of the leading key players operating in the global superabsorbent polymer market for agriculture application.

What are the Latest Developments in Superabsorbent Polymer Market for Agriculture Application?



In May 2024 , Purdue researchers announced that they had developed biodegradable, sustainable, superabsorbent materials from hemp to resonate with the requirement of eco-friendliness. In August 2023 , research began regarding preparation of the fast-swelling porous superabsorbent hydrogels abreast with higher saline water absorbency under pressure by post surface crosslinking and foaming.

Segmentation



Resin



Natural Polymer





Cellulose





Starch





Chitosan



Others (Alginate)



Synthetic Polymer





Polyacrylic Acid (PAA)





Sodium Polyacrylate (PNaA)





Polyacrylamide (PAM)





Acrylic Acid Copolymer





Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

Others (Polyurethane [PU]) Size



Small Granulation

Medium Granulation Large Granulation



Application



Hydroponics



Root Dipping



Seed Coating



Soil Moisture Retention Others

Buy this Premium Research Report:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –



Copper Market (سوق النحاس) - The global copper market size stood at US$ 175.5 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 278.1 Billion by the end of 2031

Ecological Restoration Service Market (Ekolojik Restorasyon Hizmet Pazarı) - The industry was valued at US$ 35.8 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 87.9 Billion by the end of 2031

Diamond-like Carbon [DLC] Market (Marché du carbone de type diamant [DLC]) - The global industry was valued at US$ 2.0 Bn in 2022 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 3.6 Billion by the end of 2031 Epoxy curing agents Market (Markt für Epoxidhärter) - The global industry was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 9.0 Billion by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube