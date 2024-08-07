Cardiovascular Associates Of America Acquires Novolink Health, A Pioneer In The High-Risk Care At Home Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At-Home Care Service Organization Brings Proprietary Model Under CVAUSA

- Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSAORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced the of Novolink (“Novolink”), formerly known as Duxlink Health. This acquisition represents a major, strategic milestone, allowing CVAUSA to offer a proven alternative to traditional hospital-based care.Novolink is an innovative solution designed for high-risk, high-cost, complex patients. Providing care at home for high-risk patients substantially reduces the total cost of care for payors and patients, and significantly improves the patient and family experience, as most patients prefer to remain in their own homes. Since its inception in 2014, Novolink has cared for hundreds of complex patients at home while achieving outstanding quality and safety outcomes.CVAUSA's acquisition of Novolink is another milestone in building a comprehensive care model that is more effective, efficient, and equitable. Novolink was one of the first organizations to explore and develop the“high-risk care at home” concept years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Michael Shen is a board-certified cardiologist and is a recognized national leader in this field. He has continually evolved and improved the Novolink model to treat more patients safely and effectively and achieve better outcomes.“I have known Dr. Shen since 2005. He's an excellent cardiologist and is always experimenting and exploring ways to provide better and lower-cost care. Years before the term“hospital at home” was coined, Dr. Shen realized that remote monitoring technology and home-based diagnostic services could create an Amazon-type solution, allowing certain high-risk patients to receive high-quality and safe care at home instead of being in a hospital or skilled care facility,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA.“Dr. Shen's proprietary and patented system is unique when compared to other similar hospital-at-home solutions. And, importantly, he developed a specialized caregiver training program that empowers family members to participate in key aspects of daily care. I am very proud to have Dr. Shen and Novolink in the CVAUSA family. We intend to implement Novolink throughout the CVAUSA network.”"Our mission has always been to provide exceptional and personalized care to our patients. Joining CVAUSA, one of the largest US cardiology networks, allows us to leverage the extensive resources and reach in our journey to revolutionize healthcare delivery," said Michael Shen, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer, Novolink Health. "We are very excited to work closely with Tim and the CVAUSA family to bring our innovative model to more communities and improve the quality of care for all patients in the comfort of their homes.”Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables independent cardiologists to retain physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices, access to capital, executive management support, and value-based care enablement. Cardiovascular practices within our network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.If you want to learn more about how to expand your cardiovascular practice and our medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at ....About Cardiovascular Associates of AmericaHeadquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit .About Novolink HealthAt Novolink, we're redefining the care landscape for patients with complex needs and multiple chronic conditions. Our innovative approach tackles a critical gap in the healthcare system - the relentless cycle of hospital readmissions that afflicts high-complexity patients. Traditional care models often fall short for these individuals, struggling to provide the level of coordinated, continuous care required to establish and maintain stability outside of a hospital setting. This gap not only diminishes patients' quality of life but also drives up healthcare costs. Our approach integrates advanced medical care, specialist-led care teams, cutting-edge technology, and intensive patient and caregiver support to create a new paradigm in complex chronic care management. For additional information about Novolink, please visit .

