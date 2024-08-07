INSURICA Promotes Amy Herboek To Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INSURICA promoted Amy Herboek, CPA, to the position of Chief Officer (CFO) during their July Board of Directors meeting.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INSURICA promoted Amy Herboek, CPA, to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during their July Board of Directors meeting.Herboek, who has been with the organization since 2011, has demonstrated excellence and dedication, making this well-deserved, according to Ed Young, INSURICA's Chief Operating Officer.“Amy has a special talent to listen, articulate complex issues, and bring people to a common understanding while remaining patient and calm,” Young said.“These are terrific qualities in an executive leader.”Herboek joined INSURICA when the firm acquired Guaranty Insurance Services in April 2011, where she was serving as Enterprise Controller. She was later promoted to Chief Accounting Officer, becoming an integral member of INSURICA's Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and overseeing our accounting operations.Throughout her 13-year tenure with INSURICA, Herboek has been instrumental in leading the company through numerous acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and the recent restructuring of our corporate structure in alignment with our Transformational Growth Strategy. Her leadership and contributions have been pivotal to INSURICA's success, according to Young.With Herboek stepping into the CFO role, Ed Young, who has been balancing the roles of both CFO and COO, will now direct his full attention to his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer. Young's dual contributions have been significant in driving operational and financial improvements at INSURICA.The promotion of Herboek marks a critical step in reinforcing the foundation of the leadership team for continued growth and expansion.INSURICA's Executive Leadership Team is:- Mike Ross, Chief Executive Officer- Ed Young, Chief Operations Officer- Mark Bridges, Chief Branch & Partner Relations Officer- Amy Herboek, CPA, Chief Financial Officer- John Hester, Chief Acquisition & Digital Strategy Officer- Jack Melton, Chief Program & Wholesale Development Officer- Dillon Rosenhamer, CRIS, Senior Vice President, Chief Sales OfficerPlacing more than $1 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 29th largest privately-held independent agency in the country.INSURICA employs more 800 colleagues in 35 offices located throughout Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas and Texas.The firm's focus on finding quality and experienced partners, coupled with the resources of the Assurex Global Network, positions INSURICA as one of the preeminent insurance brokerages in the country.For more information, visit INSURICA's website at .

Andy Paden

INSURICA

+1 405-523-2100

email us here