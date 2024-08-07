Logicgate Named A 2024 Technology Top Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At LogicGate, cultivating and maintaining a workplace where we all want to contribute and thrive starts with our people. Our people are at the heart of everything we do.” - Caroline Werner, Chief People Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LogicGate , the holistic GRC experts delivering leading GRC solutions for cyber, governance, risk, and compliance leaders, is proud to announce the company is a 2024 Top Workplaces winner . The Top Workplaces Industry Awards are based on feedback provided directly by employees and celebrate organizations across the country that have built people-first cultures within their sector. The awards capture employee sentiment through an extensive and comprehensive engagement survey conducted by Energage, ensuring the award accurately reflects the workplace experience as perceived by those who know the company best: the employees themselves.

“At LogicGate, cultivating and maintaining a workplace where we all want to contribute and thrive starts with our people,” said Caroline Werner, LogicGate's Chief People Officer.“Our people are at the heart of everything we do and we see our culture and our talent as a huge differentiator for us. We are always honored to be recognized with awards of this type, particularly when they are based on results directly from our people.”

This recognition highlights LogicGate's continued commitment to cultivating an atmosphere in which employees are valued, engaged, and empowered to contribute in a meaningful way towards achieving both their personal career goals and company objectives. LogicGate has positioned itself as an exemplary workplace by making employee welfare a priority and fostering a culture characterized by open communication and collaboration.

"At LogicGate, we believe the best organizations build from within and the strongest teams are composed of diverse individuals who bring different identities, backgrounds, ideas, and experiences to the table,” said Matt Kunkel, CEO of LogicGate.“We pride ourselves on a healthy culture and deeply appreciate our employees and their commitment to upholding our core values every day. It's an honor to be recognized, and this award is a testament to our collective effort to foster an inclusive and supportive environment where everyone can thrive.”

