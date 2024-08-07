John's Crazy Socks Introduces New Socks To Honor Olympic And Special Olympic Summer Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Cronin, co-founder/Chief Happiness Officer at John's Crazy Socks. FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- John's Crazy Socks has introduced several new athletic themed socks honoring both the Special Olympics and Olympic Summer Games and athletes. With competition currently underway, America will be celebrating the victories and competitive spirit of its athletes against the best in the world.To commemorate this year's summer games, John's Crazy Socks is introducing several new socks specifically themed around popular athletic events taking place in and around the Olympics. They include: basketball , track and field and soccer .Additionally, ten percent of the sale of each sock will be donated to Special Olympics New York, which funds athletic programs for more than 45,000 special athletes throughout New York State.Athletic competition is something John Cronin, the nationally recognized award-winning entrepreneur and co-founder of John's Crazy Socks, the largest sock store in the world, has never shied away from. John is a 20-year Special Olympics athlete, demonstrating that Down Syndrome has never held him back and showing others with disabilities that anything is possible.“I am so happy that we are making these socks for people around the United Sates to celebrate America's athletes. As a Special Olympics athlete, Down Syndrome has never held me back and I know the same is true for all our athletes competing,” said John Cronin, the award-winning entrepreneur with Down Syndrome and co-founder/Chief Happiness Officer at John's Crazy Socks.John's amazing story includes growing his business, John's Crazy Socks, with his father, Mark, during the pandemic and making it the largest sock store in the world, visiting Washington DC to promote unity and support hiring people with disabilities, speaking before congress, being sock buddies with President George HW Bush, meeting and sailing with the Kennedy family, traveling the nation speaking about hiring people with differing abilities and much more.For more information about John's Crazy Socks, please visit .###About John's Crazy SocksJohn's Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks-what he calls his“crazy socks.” He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading HappinessTM. With more than 4,000 socks, John's Crazy Socks is now the world's largest sock store. More than half their employees have a differing ability, and their Giving Back program has raised over $700,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, they are Spreading HappinessTM.

