4 Wheel City Releases Disabled Lives Matter Highlighting The Need For Improved Emergency Procedures For The Disabled

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DISABLED LIVES MATTER COVER ART

Inspired by the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico, the song calls for action and awareness.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 4 Wheel City, the acclaimed duo known for advocating for people with disabilities, is proud to announce the release of the remastered version of their powerful song, "Disabled Lives Matter." This impactful track shines a spotlight on the urgent need for better evacuation procedures and emergency response strategies for people with disabilities during national disasters and emergency situations.Originally inspired by the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which left many disabled individuals in Puerto Rico without adequate support and resources, "Disabled Lives Matter" serves as both a call to action and a voice for the often-overlooked disability community. The song's remastered version enhances its emotional and musical impact, ensuring its message reaches an even wider audience."We wanted to bring attention to a critical issue that is often ignored," said Namel "Tapwaterz" Norris, co-founder of 4 Wheel City. "During Hurricane Maria, countless people with disabilities were left stranded, without access to the help they needed. Our song is a reminder that all lives matter, and emergency procedures must include everyone, regardless of their physical abilities."The remastered track blends powerful lyrics with an evocative beat, capturing the urgency and importance of inclusive disaster preparedness. By amplifying the voices of those who have been marginalized, 4 Wheel City aims to inspire change and encourage policymakers to prioritize the needs of people with disabilities in all emergency planning and response efforts.The duo, consisting of Namel "Tapwaterz" Norris and Ricardo "Rickfire" Velasquez, has long been at the forefront of using music to advocate for social change. Their work has been featured on various platforms and has earned them recognition for their dedication to raising awareness about disability rights and accessibility issues.The remastered "Disabled Lives Matter" is available now on all major streaming platforms. 4 Wheel City invites listeners to not only enjoy the music but also to reflect on the song's message and join in advocating for a more inclusive and accessible world.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about 4 Wheel City and their work, please contact: ...About 4 Wheel City4 Wheel City is a hip-hop duo from New York City, consisting of Namel "Tapwaterz" Norris and Ricardo "Rickfire" Velasquez. Both members are wheelchair users and have dedicated their music careers to advocating for disability rights and awareness. Through their music, they strive to inspire and empower people with disabilities while promoting positive social change.

Press

4 Wheel City Foundation

email us here

+1 646-247-6453

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

DISABLED LIVES MATTER MUSIC VIDEO