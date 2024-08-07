SC Afterschool Alliance Offering Free Help To SC Students To Complete FAFSA Applications And Secure College Funding For 2024-2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA), as an official partner with the U.S. Department of Education, is offering free assistance to South Carolina students to help complete their Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) for college.

SCAA is aware students need assistance with FAFSA, as completions among high school graduates are down nearly 11% in South Carolina compared to last year. When students complete the FAFSA, they can unlock numerous aid opportunities. Completing the FAFSA can provide different types of aid beyond loans, such as grants, scholarships, and work-study programs, which can help cover expenses like books and housing as well as tuition. SCAA aims to help students who have not been able to complete their FAFSA for college access and affordability.

SCAA's FAFSA Project Coordinator, Leah Moody, is leading the effort to support students needing assistance. Students should email [email protected]

for further information.

Students will be able to select a session time and receive in-person support to complete their FAFSA at community events in select counties in August and September. Once confirmed, details about each event will be shared on SCAA's website and social media channels.

"It is not too late for students to fill out the FAFSA form and receive college aid," said Zelda Waymer, President and CEO of SCAA. "Past issues with the form, which have delayed students, have been resolved, and our team is here to help students access the financial aid they need to pursue their dreams."

About the South Carolina Afterschool Alliance

South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA) is a partnership among state government agencies, municipal leaders, foundations, higher education, business leaders, the arts community, local school districts, after school program providers and other critical stakeholders joining together to form a supportive statewide network for after-school and summer learning programs. SCAA works with its partners to raise awareness, increase sustainability, and promote the importance of quality afterschool programs. For additional information please visit .

