SPATCO ENERGY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF BLUE1 ENERGY EQUIPMENT EXPANDING DEF AND PETROLEUM RESOURCES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPATCO Solutions ("SPATCO"), a visionary provider of infrastructure services and innovative turnkey solutions for fueling, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), environmental and EV segments, completed the of Blue1 Energy Equipment ("Blue1"), a leading of DEF storage and dispensing equipment located in Greenville, SC.

Blue1 provides a range of equipment and services to petroleum, EV, commercial and industrial customers across North America with a concentration on quality DEF products.

By combining

their industry-leading expertise and extensive experience, the combined entity is set to offer an unparalleled range of products that address the evolving needs of the market. This acquisition harnesses the strengths of both companies-SPATCO DEF's innovative designs and superior installation services and Blue1's robust operational efficiencies-creating a powerhouse in the sector.

"We are very excited to add Blue1 Energy Equipment to our SPATCO family," said John Force, CEO of SPATCO. He continued, "Blue1 has built a market leading reputation based on high quality products and value-added customer service.

Together we will offer the market an unparalleled level of DEF equipment and solutions."

Tom Nuckolls, President of Blue1, commented "SPATCO has an outstanding reputation in the marketplace and one of the broadest DEF product offerings available.

Their penetration in the petroleum market will bring additional opportunities to the company. The combined business will give us the market leading DEF product and solution portfolio that our customers are demanding."

The combined company will now have close to 1,050 employees in 17 states and over 33 office locations. With over 89 years of experience as the leading distributor of petroleum fueling equipment, installation, maintenance, environmental services, and electrical vehicle infrastructure, SPATCO remains at the forefront of fueling innovation and growth.

SPATCO Energy Solutions is a single-source supplier, installer and maintenance provider of innovative liquid handling equipment for petroleum, industrial, DEF, and Electric Vehicle charging. For over 89 years, SPATCO has been a trusted leader in customer service with their longstanding customer base of national and regional convenience store operators, major oil companies, commercial fleet and military fueling facilities, trucking companies, regional oil jobbers and commercial bulk petroleum plants. SPATCO is headquartered in Charlotte, NC with 32 additional office locations across the Southeast, with service and support extending across the United States. To learn more, visit

.

