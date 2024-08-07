Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders
Date
8/7/2024 10:31:28 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating GI
(Nasdaq: GTHX ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Pharmacosmos.
Click here to learn how to join our investigation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
GI shareholders will receive only $7.15 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $405 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for GI by imposing a significant penalty if GI accepts a competing bid. GI insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
We are investigating the conduct of GI's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.
If you own GI common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected]
or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or .
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
SOURCE Ademi LLP
MENAFN07082024003732001241ID1108527946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.