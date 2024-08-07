(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive acoustic engineering services is experiencing a substantial change, the growth is highly supported by the initiatives and environmental concerns. Austin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Share is projected to reach USD 7.43 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over 2024-2032.



Siemens Industry Software Inc.

Robert Bosch

AVL

Bertrandt AG

Brüel & Kjær

EDAG Engineering GmbH

FEV Group GmbH

HEAD Acoustics GmbH

Autoneum

Schaeffler Engineering GmbH STS Group AG The increasing need for high-end and luxury cars, known for their excellent interior comfort and noise reduction, is a major driving force. Automakers are facing pressure to invest significantly in acoustic engineering due to strict government regulations targeting the reduction of vehicular noise pollution. The move to electric vehicles brings new sound challenges like tire noise and wind turbulence, despite their quieter engines, which also boosts the market. Moreover, the growing complexity of vehicle design, which includes advanced features and materials, requires specialized acoustic knowledge in order to enhance sound quality and passenger satisfaction. Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.75 billion Market Size in 20 32 USD 7.43 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 7.9% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver

Regulations imposed by the government with regard to the volume of vehicle noise. An increasing demand from customers for higher levels of cabin comfort and luxury features

Opportunity Landscape:

Although noise reduction is important in conventional vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs) have their own distinct acoustic challenges and opportunities. Finding new ways to create unique interior sounds, improving aerodynamic acoustics, and dealing with tire and road noise when there is no engine noise to cover it up are all promising areas for innovative development.

Additionally, the rise of premiumization in the automotive sector requires high-tech acoustic solutions for luxury cars, such as advanced noise cancellation features and customized audio experiences. Another area of exploration is the combination of acoustics with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to improve safety and comfort for drivers and passengers.

Key Challenges:

The growing desire for luxury and comfort in cars requires advanced soundproofing techniques, expanding the limits of materials and design. Mixing these conflicting priorities within budget limitations and quick turnaround times is a challenging undertaking.

The market is segmented based on the types of services provided, including both physical and virtual testing.

Conventional techniques are used for testing noise and vibration, and modern simulation software is utilized for improving acoustics in virtual testing. Moreover, the market is categorized based on the type of vehicle, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric or hybrid vehicles, each facing distinct acoustic obstacles. Additional categorization involves examining the particular aspects of vehicle sound control dealt with, such as interior noise, powertrain noise, and aerodynamic noise.

Major Insights: Highlighting the metrics of the market eco system

The rise of electric vehicle (EV) usage is causing a significant change, leading to a 30% rise in the need for noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) solutions in comparison to traditional gasoline engines. This is mainly because there is no engine noise, which increases other noise issues.

The increasing focus on luxuriousness and convenience has resulted in a 25% increase in the need for high-tech acoustic materials and technologies. The combination of ADAS and autonomous vehicles has brought about fresh challenges and possibilities, leading to a 15% increase in the need for acoustic simulations and virtual prototyping services to enhance cabin sound quality.

First-tier car parts suppliers have a market share of 70% because of their strong connections with car manufacturers.

Nevertheless, the environment is changing as there has been a 25% rise in the quantity of independent acoustic engineering service vendors in the last five years due to the increased intricacy of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) issues.

Europe remains the leader with around 40% of the market, but Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization and strict emission regulations. There is a significant increase of around 35% in the need for electric vehicle-specific acoustic engineering services.

APAC will be growing at a highest CAGR of 8.01% over the period of 2024-2032.

Driven by the growing automotive manufacturing sectors in China and India, the need for noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) solutions has significantly increased. This region is responsible for a significant 70% of global new vehicle sales, directly influencing the market. Additionally, strict regulations on emissions and an increasing middle class favouring high-end vehicles are speeding up the implementation of advanced acoustic technologies.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is also a major influencing factor, with notable distinctions in noise, vibration, and roughness compared to conventional combustion engines. Around 45% of the worldwide production of electric vehicles is focused in APAC, positioning it as a hub for innovative acoustic engineering.

Key Takeaways:



The automotive acoustic engineering services market is growing strongly due to increased consumer desire for quieter and more comfortable vehicles.

Tighter noise emission rules and the growing complexity of vehicle structures, particularly with the surge in electric vehicles, are driving the demand for specific acoustic remedies.

Important shifts involve incorporating cutting-edge simulation and testing tools to enhance noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance.

Furthermore, there is a transition occurring in the market towards using lighter materials and creative sound treatments to effectively manage noise while also keeping vehicle weight and costs in check. With the shift to electric powertrains in the industry, the importance of acoustic engineering services is growing to tackle noise issues specific to electrification.

