West Virginia Secured As Exclusive NAI Global Territory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Map of Pennsylvania and West Virginia Territory Held by NAI Burns Scalo

NAI Burns Scalo, commercial services in the Pittsburgh region, is proud to announce the expansion of its territory within the NAI Global network.

- Jim Scalo, CEO NAI Burns Scalo

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NAI Burns Scalo, a leader in commercial real estate services in the Pittsburgh region, is proud to announce the expansion of its territory within the NAI Global network. Effective immediately, NAI Burns Scalo will extend its market coverage to encompass the entire state of West Virginia, in addition to its existing Western Pennsylvania territory. The addition of the West Virginia market area furthers the firm's commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional client service.

Jim Scalo , CEO of NAI Burns Scalo, expressed his excitement for this new chapter,“Expanding our territory into West Virginia is a significant milestone for our team. This move not only grows our geographic footprint, but it also enhances our ability to provide comprehensive real estate solutions to a larger selection of clients. We look forward to serving the West Virginia market with the same dedication and expertise that our clients in the Pittsburgh region have come to expect.”

In order to accomplish its expansion into West Virginia, NAI Burns Scalo acquired the rights to Monongalia, Wood, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, and Marshall counties from NAI Ohio River Corridor, a West Virginia firm owned by Bryce Custer , SIOR, CCIM. As a result, NAI Burns Scalo will now be responsible for the entire state of West Virginia under the NAI Global flag.

As part of this move, NAI Burns Scalo is also excited to welcome Mr. Custer to the company's growing lineup of premiere commercial real estate advisors, where he will take on the title of First Vice President, Energy Services. Custer has in-depth knowledge of petrochemical, plastics, steel, and energy projects throughout the Ohio River area. He has been involved with numerous site selection assignments for natural gas power plants and renewable energy projects. Currently, Custer is working on RNG, solar, hydropower, hydrogen, carbon capture & storage, and small modular reactor (SMR) projects requiring existing or readily attainable infrastructure that the Ohio River region provides.

Custer said of the acquisition,“I am excited to become a part of the of the NAI Burns Scalo commercial real estate team. The affiliation with NAI Burns Scalo will allow me to broaden the scope of real estate services I can provide to current and prospective clients.”

The expansion comes on the heels of several strategic initiatives undertaken by NAI Burns Scalo over the past year to increase the reach of the firm's commercial real estate services. Historically, NAI Burns Scalo (formerly Burns Scalo Real Estate) employed a business model that saw the firm leading with equity and investment. Now, rather than primarily being viewed as an owner, the firm is advertising itself as 'for hire' – focusing on the expansion of its brokerage, property management, and development and construction services.

Bryce A Custer

Ohio River Corridor, LLC

+1 330-418-9287

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn