Innovative Service Makes Comparing Private Jet Card And Fractional Flight Programs Easier

The PDF Decider Custom Analysis Report from Private Jet Card Comparisons saves times for buyers and enables consumers to buy confidently

- Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card ComparisonsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thanks to Private Jet Card Comparisons ' upgraded DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Report, it's now easier for private flyers to save time and buy confidently when choosing a private jet flight program. It is the latest enhancement from the private aviation buyer's guide, which maintains an updated database of over 80 jet card, charter membership, and fractional ownership providers with more than 1,000 program options."While flying privately makes travel easy for consumers, finding the right solution has always been time-consuming and hard to compare. Private flyers are busy people, and dozens of companies offer jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership, each with multiple options. They all have beautiful collateral, but it is hard to compare the rules, policies, and pricing that cover when and where you can fly and how much you will pay for your actual flights," says Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.Gollan adds, "Jet card contracts can run dozens of pages, while fractional ownership entails three different contracts, each with fine print. Most companies don't provide the contracts until after prospects have reviewed initial proposals, meaning multiple phone calls and emails."Since launching in 2017, Private Jet Card Comparisons has streamlined that process by taking information from those contracts and additional company data and putting it into a format where members can compare providers and specific options by 65 variables, including where they can fly, the lead time to book, restrictions, blackouts, and extra fees, as well as what's included, such as WiFi, the ability to bring pets, and even the cost of deicing.Decider Custom Analysis ReportThe new DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Report delivers the comparisons in a multi-page PDF presentation with an overview of relevant providers, including company ownership, aircraft sourcing model, when they were founded, and company size.The report compares the programs precisely fitting the subscriber's needs, including what type of pricing is offered, aircraft categories, specific aircraft types, minimum seat guarantees, purchase price, expiration of funds, rate lock duration, refund policies, membership fees, hourly rates, peak day surcharges, roundtrip discounts, daily and segment minimums, taxi time charges, peak, and non-peak booking windows, number of peak days and blackouts, cancelation deadlines and policies, inclusions such as ability to upgrade or downgrade aircraft size, guaranteed WIFI, ability to bring pets, CO2 offsets, and where you can fly at contracted rates.There is also a link to the latest news on each provider and other relevant articles helpful to buyers.Quick Compare Flight PricingMost importantly, the DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Report uses Private Jet Card Comparisons' exclusive QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING to compare all-in flight costs for up to three flying scenarios. QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING considers the base hourly rate, fuel surcharges, daily minimums, taxi time, joining fees, and other factors that impact what a flyer actually pays for each flight.As a paid subscriber, members can request an updated analysis for their personal, immediate family, and company flying needs at any time. Private Jet Card Comparisons offers Enterprise Subscriptions for wealth advisors and others who service multiple clients who need assistance."In a nutshell, Private Jet Card Comparisons members save time and buy confidently," says Gollan.Win, Win, WinThe annual membership for individuals is $500 and includes 1-on-1 support, premium content, plus additional benefits.Private Jet Card Comparisons does not sell subscriber data or accept success or referral fees from flight providers.However, providers benefit from Private Jet Card Comparisons by engaging with consumers who are already educated about their programs and understand how they are structured, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each offering.About Private Jet Card ComparisonsPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is a consumer buyer's guide subscription service incorporating private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. Its database includes over 1,000 program options from more than 80 providers with over 40,000 data points updated regularly-over 120 times so far in 2024. Subscribers compare programs by over 65 variables, saving time and enabling them to buy confidently. QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING is the industry's only pricing calculator that enables users to compare all-in flight costs for providers head-to-head. Paid subscribers – members - have access to the database and can request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports when they need to identify the solutions and programs that best fit their flying needs. In total, Private Jet Card Comparisons enables subscribers to save time and buy confidently.

