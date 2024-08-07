Breaking Barriers: TOOTRIS Teams Up With Dow To Launch Cutting-Edge Child Care Benefit Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dow and TOOTRiS

Tech Innovator Joins Forces with Global Leader in Materials Science to Tackle Child Care Challenges Head-On

- Lisa Bryant, CHRO, Dow

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TOOTRIS, a trailblazing tech specializing in Child Care solutions, is proud to unveil a proactive collaboration with Dow . This strategic alliance will provide Dow's workforce with comprehensive Child Care Benefits, directly addressing the critical need for accessible and quality Child Care services for working parents.

For today's workforce, the challenges confronting parents in balancing their work life with family Child Care responsibilities have reached unprecedented levels. According to a Stanford study , 75% of working parents struggle to find reliable Child Care services. At the same time, the cost of Child Care has increased 32% in the last 5 years.

To address these challenges, Dow is spearheading an innovative partnership with TOOTRiS: the launch of a Child Care Benefits program that includes financial support for work-related emergency Child Care. This family-focused program is designed to alleviate some of the stress experienced by working parents within the organization.

"Managing professional life, family life, and caregiving affects me and thousands of members of Team Dow every day," said Lisa Bryant, CHRO, Dow. "By providing access to premium Child Care options through TOOTRiS' innovative platform, we aim to empower our workforce to thrive both personally and professionally."

Through this partnership, Dow employees will gain exclusive access to TOOTRiS, a state-of-the-art platform, offering a diverse range of Child Care solutions tailored to each family's unique needs. Key benefits of include:

. More Child Care Options: TOOTRiS offers access to over 200,000 unique programs across the country to fit each family's unique needs including centers, family Child Care programs, drop-in, after-school, summer camps, babysitters/nannies, and more.

. Makes Child Care More Affordable: In addition to helping parents find more options that fit their budget, Dow is providing a stipend of up to $600 a year to help working parents reduce Child Care costs when required to report to work unexpectedly and emergency Child Care is needed.

. Real-Time Availability: Dow parents will receive 24/7 access to TOOTRiS to easily search and enroll directly with licensed Child Care providers and see real-time availability up to 12-months in advance.

. Improved Retention and Recruitment: By offering Child Care Benefits, Dow will be able to support the needs of their workforce, which will lead to higher employee retention and help attract top talent.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dow to bring our transformative Child Care solutions to their employees,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood.“Our platform leverages cutting-edge technology to make a meaningful difference in the lives of working parents. By connecting them directly with licensed Child Care providers, we provide unparalleled access and peace of mind for them and their families.

By eliminating Child Care as a barrier, this visionary collaboration aims to address an employee imperative while also fostering a culture of support and inclusivity.

-------------------

About Dow:

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting dow

About TOOTRiS*:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with more than 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care Benefits solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care Benefits in as little as 10 days to increase productivity and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need. For more information, go to tootris.

* - About TOOTRiS -

