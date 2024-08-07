Alden B. Dow's Architectural Masterpiece, The Arbury Residence, Listed For Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arbury Residence Midland Michigan

Midland, Michigan exclusive estate includes 90 acres on the Chippewa River and historically significant home

MIDLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Webb Property Group at Century 21 Signature Realty is thrilled to announce the exclusive listing of the Arbury Residence, a stunning example of mid-20th-century architecture designed by the renowned architect Alden B. Dow. This historical property, located at 745 S Meridian Road, Midland, MI 48640, is being offered for the first time to the public at an asking price of $2,400,000. The listing is represented by real estate broker Tom Webb of Century 21 Signature Realty in Midland.The Arbury Residence, constructed in 1939, is a grand unit block home designed for Dow's sister, Dorothy Arbury, and her husband, Anderson Arbury. This property has remained within the family since its inception, preserving its original charm and architectural significance. Alden B. Dow, a prominent American architect, was greatly influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright and is celebrated for his unique contributions to mid-century modern architecture. His style is marked by an organic integration with the environment, innovative use of materials, and an emphasis on harmony between structure and nature.The Arbury Residence showcases Dow's architectural prowess with its distinctive pinwheel design. The welcoming entrance serves as the hub, leading to four spacious wings. One wing features four family bedrooms, offering ample private space. The opposite wing encompasses the kitchen, dining room, and screened porch, with the dining room highlighted by its tall mirrored walls and a ceiling grid of 36 square mirrors, each corner illuminated by small lights.Alden B. Dow's signature design continues in the third wing, which is entirely dedicated to a 24 by 24-foot living room. This space is split into two levels: the lower level includes built-in seating around a cozy fireplace, while the upper level is bathed in natural light from windows on two sides. An 80-foot covered walkway leads to the fourth wing, housing a rare three-car garage for its time.The lower level of the home features a 29 by 52-foot game room, where plain white unit block walls are contrasted by a playful palette of colors and shapes adorning the walls, ceiling, and linoleum floor. This room embodies Dow's innovative design and attention to detail.Alden B. Dow's architectural legacy is further emphasized by the fact that he designed only one other unit block home in the same year-his own expansive residence.This listing represents a rare opportunity to own a masterpiece of mid-20th-century architecture that seamlessly blends style, functionality, and historical significance.*********Contact Information:Tom Webb, Associate BrokerCentury 21 Signature RealtyT: (989) 492-0650E: ...W:For high-resolution images and further inquiries, please contact Tom Webb at Century 21 Signature Realty. Download media at .About Tom Webb:Tom Webb is the Managing Broker of Century 21 Signature and the Webb Property Group, bringing over 16 years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the real estate industry. With a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University, Tom is well-versed in the complexities of the administrative real estate transactions and the market as a whole. He holds a residential builder's license, a real estate broker license, and a mortgage loan originator license, making him a versatile and highly skilled professional.Tom is a Past President of the Midland Board of REALTORS® and has been honored as REALTOR® of the Year, demonstrating his leadership and commitment to excellence in the field. His dedication to his clients and the real estate community has established him as a trusted and respected leader.

