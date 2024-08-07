The Rise Of US Rosés This Summer According To Decanter World Wine Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mazza's The Perfect Rosé 2022 - Medal winner at Decanter World Wine Awards 2024

Decanter World Wine Awards 2024

UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Results from Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 (DWWA) have revealed a rise in quality of rosé wines, and as the summer season finally kicks in, 'drinking pink' will be the tipple of choice as temperatures soar.

Celebrating its 21st year, DWWA is the world's largest and most influential wine competition, trusted globally due to its world-class judges and meticulous judging process. Wines were tasted by 243 specialist judges from 33 countries, including 20 Master Sommeliers and 61 Masters of Wine.

DWWA reported that rosé wine entries have grown year on year and in 2024 judges tasted almost 800 dry and medium-dry still pink wines.

American rosé wines won a total of 12 medals at the prestigious awards including a first-time Gold for Pennsylvania for Mazza's The Perfect Rosé 2022.

The US recorded five Silver medals for still and sparkling rosés at the competition. Notably, Oregon's Domaine Serene Vintage Brut, Dundee Hills 2016 was among the winners. The other four Silver medals went to Californian wines: Domaine Chandon Etoile Rosé, Los Carneros NV; Angels & Cowboys, Sonoma County 2023; Seppi Rosé Brut 2018; and Louis Pommery Rosé Brut NV.

The US also secured six Bronze medals for rosé wines, with four going to California. Washington State's Tirriddis Rosé Brut, Columbia Valley NV and Texas' Lost Draw Wines, Texas High Plains 2023 rounded out the list of winners.

Worldwide, rosé stronghold Provence dominated the awards, yet the spotlight also shone on diverse regions. Chapel Down, Rosé Brut, Kent NV earned a first-time Best in Show medal for a UK sparkling rosé, while Spain's Menorca, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Moldova showcased impressive wines from lesser-known areas.

Search Decanter World Wine Awards results to see all rosé winners from the 2024 competition.

