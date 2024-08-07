Easycare Reaches New Heights In RV, Marine, And Powersport Markets With Full Suite Of F&I Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORCROSS , GA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EasyCare has announced a full suite of F&I products, services, and solutions designed for RV, marine, and powersports markets under the EasyCare brand. This announcement follows the of National Auto Care (NAC) in January 2023, RV and marine agency Relentless Dealer Services in August 2023, and powersports agency and provider Rider's Advantage in July 2024.These acquisitions demonstrate EasyCare's commitment to dealers in the adventure channel, including RV, marine, and powersports. The merging of solutions offered by EasyCare, NAC, and Relentless Dealer Services, along with the renowned Rider's Advantage brand positions EasyCare as a dynamic provider, offering comprehensive protection products, outsourced financial services for dealers, a consumer membership club, and extensive sales, F&I, compliance, and fixed ops training to dealerships.“The launch of EasyCare is an incredible milestone that creates more opportunity in the RV, marine, and powersports space,” said Tony Wanderon, CEO of EasyCare.“With our products, services, and training, EasyCare is a strategic guide that helps dealers in the adventure channel thrive.”“Our recent acquisitions have allowed us to unify our adventure solutions under the EasyCare and Rider's Advantage brands, delivering a complete solution for dealerships,” said Courtney Hoffman, EasyCare's Chief Revenue Officer.“We're excited to continue our rapid growth in this channel, leveraging our expertise and dedicated teams.”To accompany the launch of the combined EasyCare adventure portfolio, a new web experience showcases the adventure F&I products by channel, plus services, and solutions to help dealers succeed. Adventure Club, our complimentary consumer membership club, is featured prominently as a Why Buy Here value proposition for RV dealers. To learn more visit .Dealers can connect with EasyCare and Rider's Advantage at industry events in the remainder of 2024, with booths at RV Hall of Fame in September, RV Dealers Association (RVDA) in November, and Marine Retailer's Association of the Americas (MRAA) in December.About EasyCareSince 1984, EasyCare has helped some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, dealer wealth building, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a“MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised, RV, marine, and powersports dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, which has protected over 24 million customers, paid over $3.7 billion in claims, supports over 12,000 dealers, and has over $1B in dealer wealth under management. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare .

