Innovative Solar-Powered Athletes' Coach Station Unveiled In Paris Olympic Games Athletes' Village
Date
8/7/2024 10:31:04 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Flexible CIGS solar on Paris Olympic athletes' coach station
Ultra-light weight and flexible CIGS Solar on a state-of-the-art 1200 sqm Paris Olympic athletes' coach station powered by SolarCloth and MiaSolé Hi-Tech Corp.
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking collaboration 24 days before the official opening of the Paris Olympic Games, a state-of-the-art 1200 sqm athletes' coach station powered by SolarCloth and MiaSolé Hi-Tech Corp has been unveiled in the heart of the athletes' village.
This innovative venture marks a significant step towards sustainability and green energy utilization in the world of sports. The long-term partnership between SolarCloth and MiaSolé Hi-Tech Corp showcases a commitment to environmental responsibility and technological advancement in the sporting realm.
"To support the Paris Olympics' sprawling and ambitious sustainability plan, we are proud to bring this unique facility powered by MiaSolé's rollable CIGS solar technology to the athletes' village," said Alain Janet, CEO of SolarCloth.
"SolarCloth not only provided a beautiful and efficient space for athletes and coaches but also reduced carbon footprint more than 50% comparing to traditional silicon solar solutions. We are very happy to contribute to this eco-responsible Olympics event in Paris”, added Dr. Jie Zhang, CEO of MiaSolé Hi-Tech Corp.
For more information on this exciting collaboration and the solar-powered athletes' coach station, please visit
For more information on the total solution of CIGS rollable solar technology developed by MiaSolé in the past 20 years, please visit
Sales & Marketing
MiaSolé Hi-Tech Corp.
...
MENAFN07082024003118003196ID1108527918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.