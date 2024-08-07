Colonnade Securities Advises Maverick Document Signings, Inc. On Its Sale To 1876 Partners Fund I, LP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1876 Partners Fund I, LP ("1876 Partners") , acquired Maverick Document Signings, Inc. ("Mavsign") , the leader in remote document closing and fraud detection and mitigation services for motor vehicle dealerships in the United States.



Mavsign has earned a robust reputation over the past 17 years as a pioneer in remote vehicle transactions, assisting dealers to streamline closings and mitigate fraudulent transactions with its VerifyID technology. Additionally, Mavsign provides the largest mobile notary network with 13,500 validated notaries and 3,500 active notaries covering every state in tandem with its industry leading technology. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with 1876 Partners' core values and long-term vision. Mavsign

President,

Jeff

Eichelberger said, "I am excited for what tomorrow holds for Maverick. I know it is in great and capable hands."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mavsign to the 1876 Partners team," said Managing Partner, Robert Burnett. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to leverage our industry knowledge with Mavsign's expertise, technology, and established market presence. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders."

As part of the integration process, 1876 Partners and Mavsign will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners. Both companies are committed to maintaining their strong relationships and continuing to deliver exceptional service.

"We are looking forward to working with this exciting team to continue Mavsign's ability to bring dealers current and exciting new services to protect, build profit, and enhance the customer experience," said Mavsign Vice President, Thane

Nyo.

Colonnade Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Mavsign. Thane Nyo commented, "We cannot thank Colonnade enough for their time and expertise throughout our transaction. Colonnade's efforts to find Mavsign the right growth partner like 1876 Partners gives Mavsign the ability to execute on our vision to bring more dealerships our industry leading suite of document signing and fraud detection tools allowing our customers to facilitate more sales."

"Mavsign has been a standout in the automotive industry since its inception, so choosing the right investment bank was crucial for our continued success," commented Val Balanescu, Executive Vice President of Mavsign. "Gina and the Colonnade team have been instrumental in providing us with the essential tools and guidance to navigate this process effectively."

About Maverick Document Signings, Inc.

Mavsign secures remote closings of financial contracts for automotive dealerships using digital contracting tools, personalized solutions and innovative remote signing services for fast, secure and accurate transactions. Established in 2007, Mavsign has a history of excellence and is the industry leader in the provision of these services.



For more information about Mavsign, please contact Thane Nyo [email protected] or visit .



About 1876 Partners

1876 Partners is an emerging lower middle market buyout firm driven to partner with successful B2B software and technology companies, to generate value for its investors and broad value for the American economy. The company is headquartered in Tomball, Texas. For more information, please contact [email protected]

or

visit



About Colonnade Securities LLC

Colonnade Securities is a leading investment bank focused on the business services and financial services industries with proven M&A expertise advising large institutions, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs on over $10 billion in transactions since 1999. For more information, please contact Matt Magee [email protected] and see our website at .

SOURCE Colonnade Securities LLC