Leatt Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT ), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective gear for a variety of sports, with an emphasis on extreme and high-velocity sports, announced today that it plans to release its results for the second quarter 2024 before the opens on Friday, August 9, 2024. The Leatt management team will host a call to discuss the Company's financial results on the same day at 10:00 am ET.

Conference Call:

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (USA) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website at . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN number is 13748296.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports – more specifically - riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit

.

