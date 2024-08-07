Mobile Beacon Invites Non-Profits To Apply For Its Digital Inclusion Grant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant provides organizations with the digital tools to help their community reach new heights.

Johnston, RI, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon's Annual Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant is open and accepting applications until November 1. The Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant provides grantees with 25 laptops and Mobile Beacon's unlimited, uncapped mobile broadband service for each device. The Wi-Fly grant is worth over $20,000 in donated and internet access. Eligible non-profit community organizations including schools, libraries, healthcare organizations, and nonprofits are encouraged to apply.

The grant is designed to work hand-in-hand with community organizations to create digital inclusion programs that provide the internet and technology to combat the digital divide. Together, Wi-Fly grantees help connect underserved Americans to this vital tool to improve their lives.

Past grantees used the Wi-Fly grant to create lasting programs in their communities including providing hotspots and laptops to participants to learn new technology skills, using the technology to devise workforce development programs, creating computer labs to provide access to residents, and providing off-campus access to students of all ages who do not have reliable internet access. Mobile Beacon encourages applicants to be creative in designing their digital inclusion programs to help solve the unique digital challenges faced in their specific communities.

"We believe that access to technology and the internet is a fundamental right that empowers individuals and transforms communities,” said Joseph Gleason, Director of Programs & Strategic Initiatives, at Mobile Beacon.“The Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant supports non-profits in their mission to bridge the digital divide and create lasting change. We are excited to see the innovative ways our grantees will use this technology to impact lives and build a more inclusive digital future."

Mobile Beacon's Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant helps community anchor institutions launch digital inclusion programs aimed at closing the digital divide. Two organizations will be awarded at the beginning of January 2025. To apply please visit our website at .

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at .

