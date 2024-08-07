Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:





Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Veeco management will present virtually at 9:05 AM ET. The presentation will be available via webcast on the events page of ir.veeco.com .

5th Annual Needham Virtual & SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL.

Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at Omni Chicago in Chicago, IL.

Citi's 2024 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the New York Hilton Midtown, in New York, NY. Benchmark's 2024 Tech/Media/Telecom (TMT) Conference, also on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during these conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to secure a meeting time.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit .

