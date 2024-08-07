New Book Disrupts Traditional Entrepreneurship Myths, Proposing Bold Integration Strategy For Work And Life

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, Texas -

Chastin J. Miles' (of CJM International, LLC) groundbreaking new book, "Do The Most: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Infinite Hustle," challenges the entrenched notion of keeping work and life separate. Instead, it provides a compelling blueprint for blending both to achieve unprecedented success. This shows a new way to blend work and life to achieve big success.

In "Do The Most: The Entrepreneur's Guide To Infinite Hustle", Miles says that true success only comes when entrepreneurs mix their work with what they love. "This book is for people who no longer want to see a line between their passions and their job," says Miles. "I give real strategies to turn daily life into a way to reach entrepreneurship goals."







One key idea in "Do The Most" is that success should not be separate from personal life. True success happens when we don't place limits on when to work and how to work. This combined approach offers a more balanced and lasting path to success. Miles gives readers a clear plan to use this idea, making sure all parts of their life help their success.

Miles unapologetically brings to the forefront the idea of work-life balance. He says that it's a myth because it makes us think that work and life are separate and must be equally divided. In reality, work and personal life mix together and often overlap. Trying to balance them can cause stress and guilt, as it feels like spending time on one takes away from the other. Instead of balancing, it's better to integrate them. This means making work-life and personal passions work together and support each other. This way, one can find happiness and success in both areas without feeling the pressure to keep them perfectly equal.

Early readers have praised " Do The Most " for its practical advice and inspiring message. Entrepreneurs from many fields have found the book's tips both motivating and useful. One reviewer said, "Miles gives a playbook for anyone who wants to improve their business and personal life. 'Do The Most' is a must-read for every entrepreneur."

Chastin J. Miles is not only a seasoned real estate entrepreneur but also a visionary business coach whose innovative approach has transformed numerous careers. His latest book aims to revolutionize how entrepreneurs approach their work and lives, promising a path to success that is more integrated and fulfilling. Driven by process and purpose, Chastin evolved from a fledgling agent to a renowned thought leader, illustrating the power of the "Legacy Ladder" and the "Momentum Matrix". Harnessing the platform of his YouTube channel with nearly 100,000 subscribers, he has shared invaluable insights, amassing a community of millions ready to craft their legacies with clarity and intent. Chastin J. Miles embodies the belief that through a clear process and unwavering purpose, anyone can build an enduring legacy.

"Do The Most: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Infinite Hustle" breaks down specific strategies and tools for entrepreneurs to use in merging their work with their lifestyle. From practical daily habits to mindset shifts, Miles offers a comprehensive guide that challenges conventional wisdom and provides a new framework for entrepreneurial success.

