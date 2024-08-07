Lisa Springer, DPT, Founder & Chief Executive Officer Retires After Leading Springer Physical Therapy For 7 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) After founding and growing Springer Physical Therapy to three locations over the past 7 years, Dr. Lisa Springer has announced her retirement.

- Dr. Lisa SpringerST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After founding and growing Springer Physical Therapy to three locations over the past 7 years, Dr. Lisa Springer has announced her retirement.“What an amazing opportunity and privilege to start Springer Physical Therapy from scratch and grow the organization by garnering the trust and confidence of hundreds of referring physicians and patients,” stated Dr. Springer.“Our success was based on an amazing team of professionals, physical therapists and staff, that were deeply committed to the healing of our patients.”Dr. Springer founded Springer Physical Therapy in 2018 with the goal of offering a unique approach to complex physical and occupational therapy that focused on individualized hands-on care designed to optimize the patient's function regardless of health status.One of Dr. Springer's greatest achievements is building a team of senior therapists that worked with blocks of patients that were strongly attached to their care through their expertise, trust and empathy.“We have patients that have gone to the same therapist for over 18 years regardless of location. That is quite a testament to the quality of care provided by our team,” said Dr. Springer.Of course, none of her success would be possible without the support of the physician community. After working with many physicians, Lisa intends to continue to coordinate on cases as an advisor as well as train younger physician therapists. She is excited to transition to a new platform that supports the physical therapy industry while also advocating for excellence and innovation in care.About Springer Physical Therapy:Springer Physical Therapy's mission is to elevate the practice of physical therapy and occupational therapy to deliver dramatically different care and restore movement for everybody, one body at a time. Founded and owned by CEO Dr. Lisa Springer, Springer Physical Therapy's team of therapists have more than 235 years of combined experience and 33 certifications collectively. With three locations in Chesterfield, Creve Coeur and O'Fallon, Missouri, their staff has both the academic knowledge of the latest treatments and the practical experience thanks to hundreds of success stories. The practice specializes in treatments for sports injuries, concussions, mechanical spine pain plus treatments for vestibular balance disorder. They also handle workers comp injuries and offer certified hand therapy along with specialized techniques and services such as dry needling, pelvic floor therapy and occupational therapy.

