New Course - Acute Variables: Set Strategies (Supersets, Pyramid Sets, And Drop-Sets)

One finding from our research review was that "drop-sets" may be the most effective set strategy -

New course and comprehensive systematic research review comparing the effectiveness of conventional sets, supersets, pyramid sets, and drop-sets.

- Dr. Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The Brookbush Institute (BI) leads the industry in evidence-based education, developing every course from a comprehensive systematic research review. BI has been on a mission to review all available peer-reviewed and published research on acute training variables (e.g., optimal training frequency and rest between sessions , optimal rest between sets , etc.) to develop the most accurate and effective training and performance model in history. This course is the Brookbush Institute's latest publication: "Acute Variables: Set Strategies (Supersets, Pyramid Sets, and Drop-sets) ."SET STRATEGY DEFINITIONS:- Conventional Sets (Horizontal Loading): Performing all sets of an exercise before proceeding to the next exercise.- Supersets: Performing two sets with little or no rest between sets.- Pyramid Sets: Increasing or decreasing load with each set.- Drop Sets: Performing a set with repetitions-to-failure, followed by an immediate reduction in load and a continuation of repetitions (without rest) until failure is reached again, and potentially 1 or 2 more decreases in load ("drops"), with repetitions-to-failure performed with each load.COURSE SUMMARY:This course delves into various set strategies, including conventional sets (horizontal loading), supersets, pyramid sets, and drop sets. It examines the benefits and relative effectiveness of these strategies for enhancing strength (e.g., one-repetition maximum strength or 1-RM strength), strength endurance (e.g., increasing repetitions to failure), hypertrophy (e.g., muscle growth), and power (e.g., increased velocity and athletic performance). The course also provides recommendations tailored to different training experiences, covering novice exercisers, experienced exercisers, athletes, children, and elderly exercisers. Additional topics include the effects of set strategies on blood chemistry, hormones, markers of muscle growth, cardiovascular changes, body composition (body fat), electromyography, and post-exercise force production.Some findings from the included systematic research review resulted in counterintuitive, or at least unconventional, recommendations. For example, pyramid set strategies (e.g., ascending, descending, pyramid, U-shaped, etc.) are likely to improve outcomes less effectively than conventional set strategies; therefore, they cannot be recommended. Additionally, drop sets may result in the most significant improvements in endurance, strength, and hypertrophy compared to other set strategies.Movement professionals, including personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, chiropractors, and occupational therapists, should consider acute variables essential knowledge for optimal exercise programming. Set strategies are one of these critical acute variables. This course is part of our ongoing effort to optimize recommendations for "acute variables."THIS COURSE INCLUDES- Course Summary Webinar- Study Guide- Text and Illustrations- Audio Voice-over- Research Review- Technique Videos- Case Study and Sample Routine- Practice Exam- 3 Credit Final Exam

