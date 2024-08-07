Greenfire Energy Inc. Appoints Rob Klenner As President To Scale The Company For Future Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rob Klenner, President, GreenFire Inc.

- Rob Klenner, President, GreenFire Energy Inc FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GreenFire Energy Inc . has appointed experienced energy executive Rob Klenner as president to lead the company and scale it for future growth.Rob's experience makes him uniquely suited to oversee the implementation of worldwide geothermal energy projects, the development of the company's Advanced Geothermal System (AGS) technology called GreenFire's GreenLoop®, and the delivery of geothermal solutions. As the Director of Geothermal Technology and Innovation at Baker Hughes , an energy technology company, Rob was responsible for advancing geothermal energy projects and driving new and innovative technology. Additionally, he has been the executive liaison to the company from Baker Hughes, a strategic investor in GreenFire Energy.Rob brings many years of experience working in technical and managerial roles in the energy industry, including at Calpine, Energy and Environmental Research Center – University of North Dakota, General Electric, and Baker Hughes. His educational background includes a B.S. and M.S. from the Harold Hamm School of Geology at the University of North Dakota. Rob has authored and co-authored over 25 publications and holds more than 12 U.S. and worldwide patents related to energy development.“GreenFire Energy has tremendous growth potential and I'm delighted to help execute their vision by deploying GreenFire's Greenloop,” Rob said.“Having worked with the company for several years, I believe this technology is poised to be a game-changer in mature geothermal fields. With a talented technical team and the strong leadership team we are building, we are ready to scale GreenFire Energy for future growth.”About GreenFire Energy® Inc.GreenFire Energy is a geothermal technology company that develops versatile Advanced Geothermal Systems (AGS) called GreenFire's GreenLoop® (GreenLoop). GreenLoop is a patented closed-loop geothermal technology. Our geothermal solutions assure the long-term availability of resilient, sustainable, and scalable geothermal energy for a wide range of applications. The technology maximizes the economic production of underperforming existing geothermal wells and new greenfield projects.GreenFire Energy works seamlessly with its global strategic partners – Baker Hughes, H&P, and Vallourec – to build AGS systems worldwide. Widely recognized for its specialized geothermal expertise, GreenFire Energy conducted the world's first field-scale demonstration of closed-loop geothermal technology at Coso, California. The Wells2Watts Consortium is demonstrating the potential use of GreenFire's GreenLoop technology in oil and gas wells. The company has performed collaborative research with national laboratories, holds 24 industry-leading international patents, and has published more technical papers on closed-loop geothermal technology than any other AGS company. Visit us at .

