Funnelstory AI Launches Revenue Protection, Revolutionizing Churn Prediction With Agentic AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revenue Protection allows organizations to predict and manage churn risk leveraging autonomous AI agents that require zero configuration.

- Jeff Williams, CRO of HalcyonLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FunnelStory AI, a leading provider of intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the launch of Revenue Protection, a groundbreaking new product designed to empower businesses to maximize revenue growth and mitigate churn.Revenue Protection leverages FunnelStory AI's next-generation Agentic AI architecture to deliver accurate predictions of likelihood of customer churn or retention. By analyzing in-product activities and external engagements such as conversations, chat, meetings, and support tickets, the solution offers unprecedented insights into customer behavior."We've seen firsthand the challenges businesses face in driving growth amidst a tough sales environment," said Alok Shukla, CEO of FunnelStory. "Our new Agentic AI product is designed to help businesses overcome these obstacles by providing data-driven predictions and actionable insights. We see our design partners starting to use these predictions even in post-sales to help with the POC process.”FunnelStory AI's micro agents autonomously configure data sources, perform diagnostics, and uncover symptoms that explain the likelihood of churn or retention. This allows businesses to proactively address potential issues and tailor their customer engagement strategies to improve retention rates and improve customer experience.Furthermore, FunnelStory's Revenue Agent, Felix, empowers revenue teams to extend standard analysis by interacting with the data through a conversational format. This unique capability enables businesses to delve deeper into their customer data and extract valuable insights that drive growth."FunnelStory's Revenue Platform provides us deep insights into our customer's journey both in-product and outside the product," said Jeff Williams, CRO of Halcyon . "Their prediction AI helps us drive better customer experience, higher growth and renewal rates.”With the launch of Revenue Protection, FunnelStory AI is poised to revolutionize the way businesses approach revenue growth and customer retention. By combining cutting-edge Agentic AI technology with a deep understanding of customer behavior, FunnelStory AI is empowering businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.About FunnelStory AIFunnelStory AI is a leading provider of intelligent revenue solutions that help businesses maximize growth and mitigate churn. Through innovative Agentic AI technology, FunnelStory AI delivers actionable insights and predictive analytics that empower businesses to make data-driven decisions and optimize their customer engagement strategies.

Alok Shukla

FunnelStory

...