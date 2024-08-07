A True Story Of Faith And A Daughter Locked Away In A Foreign Jail: Upcoming Release 'When We Could Not See The Moon'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A family cast in darkness. A daughter in an unimaginable situation. And the guiding light of faith that carried them through.

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This is the true and harrowing story of a young woman facing dangerous and unforeseeable odds, and her family as they fought tirelessly to bring their daughter home. "When We Could Not See the Moon," (Ballast ; September 24th, 2024) as told by the family to Savannah Spidalieri, will shock and captivate hearts.

“'When We Could Not See the Moon' starts as any normal day and builds to a maximum crescendo. It truly demonstrates the necessity of justice, the exigency of human dignity, the purpose of family, and the power of prayer.”

-Lawrence Wasden, former Idaho Attorney General

When Jon and Tracy Willems' daughter Hanna ventured across the world for what was supposed to be an exciting year of working abroad in Egypt, things quickly took an unexpected turn, and the family found themselves in the middle of a waking nightmare. Falsely apprehended at customs for suspected drug trafficking, Hanna was placed in an Egyptian jail under unthinkable conditions with no tether to the outside world. But they were not alone.

Though names, locations, and other key elements have been changed or fictionalized to protect those who worked so fiercely to bring Hanna home, the Willems' story is otherwise entirely based in fact. Encompassing the perspectives of parents Jon and Tracy Willems, sister Taylor, and Hanna herself, this harrowing true story captures all the defining characteristics of humanity: despair, distrust, and suffering but also faith, hope, compassion, and community. Dynamic and engaging with excerpts from the journal Hanna kept throughout this unbelievable series of events, "When We Could Not See the Moon" will speak to parents, people of faith, warriors for justice-and anyone who finds themselves lost in the dark, desperately searching for the light.

"When We Could Not See the Moon" is available for purchase through the premier hybrid publisher Ballast Books and everywhere else books are sold.

Kayla Mancuso

Ballast Books

